Olivia also confirmed that she doesn't plan to delete her X-rated OnlyFans videos with Jackson, adding that she is "kind of living on OnlyFans" to make money at the moment.

Moments later fans spotted a very telling detail in the background; her and Jackson's MAFS wedding photo propped up on Olivia's bedside table.

When asked if things were "rocky" before her trip to the UK, Olivia quickly said "no" before making a sly dig at her ex.

"Well yeah he did make out with some chick in a seedy club in Melbourne, that wasn't a great time but we moved on from that," she quipped.

She also denied rumours that he broke up with her, suggesting instead that the decision was mutual.

They MAFS stars announced they'd gone their separate ways on Monday in a joint Instagram post, where they said no one was to "blame".

Olivia then confessed that she initially wanted to wait "weeks and weeks" to announce her and Jackson's split as she didn't want to make the news public while she was so sad.

According to her, Jackson was "so obliging" but the pair decided against waiting as they both have holidays with friends planned and didn't want to be put in any "compromising positions".

She hinted at the cheating scandal again and said she wouldn't want pictures to emerge online and cause more drama for her and Jackson.

Earlier in the Live, Olivia confirmed she had no issue with Daniel Holmes announcing his split from Carolina Santos the same day that she and Jackson announced their breakup.

When fans commented that she "looked like she'd been crying", Olivia revealed she hasn't been sleeping well "without Jack" though they're still living together.

"I'm trying to get out," she said of the home they leased together, adding that she plans to "couch surf with some friends" until she can get a rental.

She also revealed she's getting a puppy, a French bulldog named Stella who will be her "sassy sidekick" while she goes through the breakup.

"I'm really going to need something that's going to drive me out of the darkness," she told followers, saying Stella will help her cope with depression over the split.

