For Olivia the feelings were mutual and in an interview with 9Entertainment, she expressed her disbelief for how well they hit it off.

"I definitely did not go into Married At First Sight thinking that I would be so lucky as to instantly click with somebody," she said.

Their connection grew even further when they returned to the hotel room after the wedding, where they later admitted they had been intimate.

Olivia, a 27-year-old teaching student from NSW, and Jackson, a 30-year-old plumber from Victoria, quickly became fan-favourites for their blossoming romance.

Sweet and bubbly Olivia is a blonde bombshell who is hoping to find love after failed past attempts due to low self-confidence.

As for self-described class clown Jackson, while he's outgoing and upbeat, he also has a kind, sensitive side and is a natural protector.

Seeming like the perfect match, does that mean Olivia and Jackson find love on the show and with each other?

Well, judging by the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram, it looks like it could be a yes!

Sportsbet also has their odds of being the couple who remains together on the show the longest at 1.17, which means there's a decent chance it proves true.

