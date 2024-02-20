It was instant fireworks for Michael and Stephen. Nine

And it wasn't just a physical connection, as the grooms soon realised they shared strong family values.

"I need a man who wants a family, who loves his family, who is here for love," Michael said.

Originally from Ohio, USA, the salesperson now resides in Melbourne.

Having been single for five years, the 34-year-old explained that he is tired of the inconsistency of dating and is ready to settle down.

Both grooms have strong family values. Nine

In a similar circumstance, Stephen came into the experiment having been single for four years after his ex cheated on him.

Ready to let his wall downs, the Perth-based groom values serious and monogamous relationships, explaining that he "wants a man who is family orientated with a good sense of humour and killer smile".

Both valuing family, Stephen was delighted to learn that his new spouse was a sperm donor for his friends, Nathalie and Nicole, so they could have children of their own.

"It takes a pretty special person to be able to do that," Stephen said. "That's a huge tick in my box."

Stephen was a bit upset to learn that he was the "fill in" groom. Nine

A bump in the road came when Michael revealed that Stephen was not his first match, and that his original groom pulled out of the experiment.

"Instantly I felt sick," said the 26-year-old. "I felt like this is not a genuine match; this is a really last minute, slap dash, you'll do. That's a red flag. Am I just his fill in?"

But with their shared values and chemistry, we're sure Michael and Stephen will be able to clear this hurdle.

