MAFS 2023 groom Jesse Burford took to Instagram in May 2023, claiming participants were paid "$1,175 each week". This figure is slightly higher than claims made by other contestants in the past...
Former contestant Nasser Sultan previously told our sister publication Now to Love that the stars are paid "$150 for the day."
"But on top of that, you have to pay expenses – your living expenses with the woman that you marry," Nasser revealed.
“It’s not $150 clear. You still have to pay rent if you’re renting, you’ve gotta pay your rego and it’s 12-hour filming days.”
Nasser continued, revealing contestants were paid different amounts.
“Sarah [Roza] and a few others, like Davina [Rankin], got more money,” he revealed. “They got $50 more a day. Basically, the more you did for the show, the more you got."
Last year, Season 9 bride Olivia Frazer also spoke out, claiming they were paid "$1,100 per week" while Domenica Claraco went on TikTok live and claimed she was paid "$150 a day".
“I still had bills, had to pay my rent, and I had to pay, you know, whatever,” Domenica said.
However, Season 7 groom Mikey Pembroke previously spoke on the I've Got News For You podcast shocking fans with the news that the participants didn't earn anything.
“You don’t get paid at all – this is a thing that needs to change,” he said.
He shared that while they were provided money to "live off" during filming, the amount barely covered their day-to-day spending, adding that he came out the other end of the experiment with "about 1,000 bucks" profit.
