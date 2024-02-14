WATCH NOW: Ex-contestant Telv reveals how much MAFS contestants get paid. Article continues after video.

The stars give up three months of their lives to be part of the show, putting a hold on everything... the only question we have is, how much do the MAFS contestants REALLY get paid?

Over the 11 seasons of Married At First Sight Australia we have been lucky enough to watch, there has been lots of talk about how much the contestants are paid while participating in the experiment.

Many contestants have spoken out over the years about their struggles paying rent with the budget provided to them.

Most recently, an anonymous source from this season of MAFS has spoken to The Daily Telegraph saying they were "broke" after the show wrapped up.

The publication reported that the contestants were paid $150 a day and given $125 for food.

"I am broke after having appeared on the show. I couldn't even make my rent payments with what we were being paid," the source told The Daily Telegraph.

“We would film late so I would be ordering takeaway most nights. I spent a bomb on outfits, hair and make-up, and to top it off, they didn’t even let us wear what we wanted.

“If someone was wearing the same colour as someone else, they would make you change.

“And anyone who runs a business on Instagram is struggling because they can’t post anything.”