Married At First Sight star Michael Pembroke is passionate about health and fitness and, as such, strives to maintain his toned and muscular physique. Nine Network

“It definitely wasn’t something that came natural to me rather I grew into it," Michael admitted, referring to his gradual likening of fitness and nutrition.

Michael, who grew up playing rugby, said after making the commitment to getting in shape, he slowly found his appreciation for fitness, which included training several times a day.

Fast forward to the present day and he has incorporated plenty of incidental ways of staying in shape that don’t require venturing to a gym.

The 29-year-old groom revealed that, despite his outward appearance, he hasn’t always been so interested in staying in shape and was a “bit of a chubby kid". Instagram

"I try and do between six and eight sessions a week. They comprise of four to five weight sessions with a whole lot of variances. Then two to three cardio sessions whether that be a boxing class or Oztag with mates, sprints and running work at a park or just a HIIT session at one of the gyms I go to,” Michael said.

"I still play rugby in top grade in winter and had a charity boxing fight a few years back so I’m always looking for new challenges. I train mostly by myself - it’s my 'me time' - I go hard and don’t muck around when I’m at the gym. I like to get through my work and then leave."

Michael confessed that he initially hated exercising, but after being sent off to boarding school he developed a passion for fitness. Instagram

Along with his newfound appreciation for fitness, Michael said he has adopted a healthier diet, which consists of meat-based proteins and no processed food.

"I don’t have any refined sugar and don’t really have a sweet tooth but love my carbs though. I don’t usually use much oil when I cook, and my dressings are usually homemade, so I know what’s in them. Besides yogurt I have hardly any diary in my diet," he said.