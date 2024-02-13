Jayden and Eden appear to be one of the stronger couples in the experiment so far. Nine

PEDESTRIAN. TV has reported that a woman claiming to be Jayden's ex-girlfriend reached out to the publication saying that it never happened...

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared that she had dated Jayden for three years and broke up over a year ago, but she never cheated on him.

“I never f***ing cheated on him,” she told . “I never slept with anyone while we were in a relationship.”

When questioned about the claim Jayden made confessing that he slept with one of her friends while she watched, she said, "You couldn’t even pay my friends a million dollars to sleep with him.”

However, the drama doesn't stop there...

The source claimed that their relationship was "toxic" and at one stage, they "broke up for a little bit... probably a couple of months" and she ended up going on dates and talking to other people in an effort to "move on."

"We ended up talking and he found out, and he f***ing lost his shit," the source told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“He was so angry at me,” she recalled, claiming he said, “Now for you to learn a lesson, I’m going to try to sleep with one of your friends.”

But wait, there's more!

Carolina was on season nine of MAFS. Instagram

Daily Mail has reported that season nine bride, Carolina Santos, has made claims that she "hooked up" with Jayden while he had a girlfriend.

The publication reported that Carolina had previously revealed that the pair kissed on New Year's Day at Cali Beach Club in Surfers Paradise, however, in light of the recent on-screen confession, she has spoken out on the matter.

"I didn't want to get involved in all this drama, but since so many of you are asking. No, I didn't know Jayden had a girlfriend when we hooked up," she allegedly told Daily Mail.

"If I'd known, I definitely wouldn't have gone there. Anyway, it's news to me, and I'm sorry to her," she continued.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

