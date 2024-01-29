The wedding ceremony went perfectly. From the get-go, Tristan and Cassandra found themselves enthralled by each other.
"He's got these lovely eyes and such a fun smile... I am drawn to him because he is so warm-hearted, so funny, and that's a good feeling," Cassandra said.
"She's funny, she's pretty, she's lovely, her family seems lovely... I'm really happy," Tristan said.
At the reception, Tristan proved to make a very positive impression on Cassandra's family.
"I am so impressed with Tristan. He is bold, courageous, and funny and I adore that. I already adore him," Cassandra said.
The event was full of happiness and laughter with Cassandra's dad lighting up the room with his hilarious yet heart-warming speech, already making the judgment that his daughter will "be in good hands" with Tristan.
"Moddy is the definition of what I would want in a father-in-law," Tristan said.
For their honeymoon, Cassandra and Tristan headed to the McLaren Vale region in South Australia and Tristan surprised Cassandra with flowers and her favourite biscuits as a gift for her 30th birthday.
"He is amazing, he's very good husband material," Cassandra says.
Cassandra and Tristan's relationship appears to be heading in a very good direction and we can see the happy couple making it far in the experiment...