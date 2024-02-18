All too often, MAFS contenders are accused of being actors – but in the case of intruder bride Madeleine Jevic, she really is an actor!
The Victorian bride, 30, was a regular on Home and Away, playing nurse Amber Simmons in the Aussie drama from 2020 until 2021.
“I love acting and it’s always made me happy,” she tells New Idea.
“When I was on Home and Away, it was a dream job. That show changed my life.”
But Madeleine, who weds intruder groom Ash on the show this week, also had another strong calling – as a psychic medium!
“This is who I really am,” says Madeleine, who adds that she realised she had gifts as a psychic when her grandfather passed away during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s when my mediumship came in more strongly,” she explains.
Following the end of a nine-year relationship, Madeleine has been single for some time, which led to her applying to be on MAFS.
Maddy was casted to Home and Away in 2020.
Madeline appeared in Home and Away 55 times. Her character Amber, was the home carer of John Palmer, sister of Jai and ex-girlfriend of Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor), and also the mother of Dean's son, Jai Simmons.
Madeleine also appeared on Wentworth for 22 episodes from 2016 until 2018 where she played Nurse Lee Radcliffe and on Upper Middle Bogan for 24 episodes from 2013 to 2016 where she played Brianna Wheeler.
She has also appeared in Danger 5 and Anzac Girls.