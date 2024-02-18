WATCH NOW: Home and Away - Meet Maddy Jevic. Article continues after video.

The Victorian bride, 30, was a regular on Home and Away, playing nurse Amber Simmons in the Aussie drama from 2020 until 2021.

All too often, MAFS contenders are accused of being actors – but in the case of intruder bride Madeleine Jevic, she really is an actor!

“I love acting and it’s always made me happy,” she tells New Idea.

“When I was on Home and Away, it was a dream job. That show changed my life.”

But Madeleine, who weds intruder groom Ash on the show this week, also had another strong calling – as a psychic medium!

“This is who I really am,” says Madeleine, who adds that she realised she had gifts as a psychic when her grandfather passed away during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s when my mediumship came in more strongly,” she explains.

Following the end of a nine-year relationship, Madeleine has been single for some time, which led to her applying to be on MAFS.