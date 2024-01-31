The two discovered they have very similar interests! Nine

It was a rocky start to Natalie and Collins' wedding... Natalie, the dorky girl she is, stumbled multiple times while approaching the ceremony and ended up getting carried towards the altar. Not to mention, Collins couldn't figure out the car door handle and found himself temporarily trapped! The two demonstrated their quirky personalities right from the start.

Their relationship started strong and Collins even found himself at ease around her upon their first interaction.

"Her smile is just so joyous and my nerves just went," he said. They were ecstatic to learn that they both support Essendon and both love Taylor Swift. What a good start!

However, Collins forgot his wife's name and was convinced her name was Nikki... luckily he didn't accidentally say this to her face.

Can he build up the courage to be honest with Natalie? Nine

At the wedding ceremony, Collins became overwhelmed with Natalie's high energy levels and is worried their personalities may clash.

"I've never really thought about 'can two people have the same amount of energy and be on the same page to build romance?'," he worries.

All the while, Natalie is smitten with Collins... she took him outside for a private chat during the ceremony where she gave him a gift that left him speechless. It becomes clear that Collins struggles to communicate how he is feeling and the experiment is putting him way out of his comfort zone.

"The challenge for Collins in this experiment will be to drop the mask. be honest and find comfort in the uncomfortable," MAFS expert John Aiken determines.

Collins spends his first night married to Natalie in a separate bed. Nine

The morning after their wedding day, Natalie and Collins woke up alone as he decided to sleep in separate beds, however, Natalie still woke up happy and excited to start the day and prepare for their honeymoon.

Collins manages to be honest will Natalie and explain how he is feeling. "I am in this wholeheartedly but at the same time, this is really, really unfamiliar territory for me," Collins begins.

"I know that it's going to take time for me. This situation, this feeling, won't be immediate." Despite putting on a strong facade, Natalie ended up getting emotional as she was packing for their honeymoon to Western Australia, asking for "a couple of minutes to compose [herself]."

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.