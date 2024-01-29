Sara and Tim Nine

The first couple of the season is 29-year-old Nutritionist, Sara, from New South Wales and 31-year-old Online Business Owner, Tim, from Queensland.

Tim and Sara were off to a good start on their wedding with both being ecstatic about their pairing from the get-go... in fact, Sara's first impression was an excited "yes."

However, from a questionable best man's speech, Sara questioning whether Tim is over his ex-girlfriend or not, and a disagreement on their honeymoon, the two aren't off to a great start.

"I just knew it was too good to be true," Sara said after finding out Tim was going to propose to his ex-girlfriend of six years before they broke up just six months ago.

Cassandra and Tristan

The second couple of the season is 29-year-old Administration Officer, Cassandra, from Queensland and 30-year-old Event Manager, Tristan, from New South Wales.

These two have melted our hearts already! Cassandra has suffered a lot of tragedy in her life from losing her mother to losing he high school sweetheart, however, she already finds herself "drawn" to Tristan "because he is so warm-hearted and so funny."

Tristan has already made a great impression on Cassandra's dad and the two seem to be heading in the right direction. Tristan even figured out Cassandra's favourite biscuits and surprised her with TimTam's and flowers on their honeymoon as a gift for her 30th birthday.