Andrea's heart is open to love Yianni Aspradakis – New Idea

“I hoped to find someone special, but even though that didn’t happen at that time, I learnt so much about myself and what I want from a relationship.”

Midway through last year, Andrea applied, on a whim, for MAFS.

“In my video, I said, ‘hey, you guys broke up my last relationship. It sucks out here in the dating world, so can you help me find someone good?’” she shares.

The doting mum says she has the 'best kids on the planet' Social Media

The very next day, Andrea received a call and was asked to audition.



She made the choice to proceed after talking it over with the children from her first marriage, Cooper, 23, and Evie, 20.

“I’ve got the best kids on the planet,” Andrea says proudly. “They are adventurous like me and were fully supportive.”

So much so, that when Andrea married groom Richard Sauerman, Cooper walked his mum down the aisle and Evie was her bridesmaid.

“I was absolutely terrified, so I couldn’t have done it without their support,” says Andrea.

Now, Andrea has a much clearer idea of what she’s looking for when it comes to love.

Children Cooper and Evie have been a big support Social media

“When I applied for MAFS, I said I wanted someone with kind eyes,” she explains. “I’ve been with someone who has anger inside of them and it just shines out of their eyes. I can see it in people a mile off.”

She adds that when she saw Richard, 62, waiting for her at the end of the aisle, she was relieved.

“When I saw his warm happy eyes smiling at me, I knew, in that moment, that this was going to be great and that whatever happens, we’ll be OK.”

Andrea has no regrets about her taking on the experiment Yianni Aspradakis – New Idea

While it’s early days for her TV marriage, Andrea, a photographer, says she absolutely has “no regrets” so far about taking part in the experiment.

“Doing this show is not for everyone, and I still can’t believe I’m on a huge TV show because I really hate being looked at,” she says.

“But I’m proud of myself for taking another chance on love as well.”