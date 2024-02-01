Lucinda is open about spirituality and we love it! Instagram

Lucinda has always been the adventurous and free-spirited woman we have grown to love from her time on MAFS.

According to her old LinkedIn profile, Lucinda started her professional career as a Tour Leader for the company Intrepid Travel. She started this position in 1999 and worked with them until 2007, lasting almost nine years in the industry.

"Wonderful Company that educated me in all things Travel. Started tour leading at 19 in Asia and have had an awesome adventure for seven years with them travelling around the world in various positions. Go Intrepid!" she wrote on the job's description.

Between 2010 and 2011, she completed a course at Phoenix Institute in Transpersonal Counselling and Holistic studies of self/supporting others. Then, in 2012, she worked as a children's theatre educator at Inside Out Education.

In May 2012, Lucinda started a business called Little Party Peeps... the description of the company reads:

"Lu has re-designed the plain old Party Paradigm into a most unforgettable experience of interactive games, heart connections and outrageous fun and creativity! With a passion for re-wiring and enlivening group dynamics within the workplace, Lu takes you on an experience that encourages long-lasting connection and understanding of those you work/play alongside!"

The description also includes a background on Lucinda and everything she has accomplished.

"With many a theatrical tool in LuLu’s tutu belt, she is also a Theatre Educator, Artist, Poet, Singer, Illustrator, Holistic counsellor, Ex Intrepid Tour Leader and has had years in all facets of hospitality!" the description reads.

Lucinda and her lovely mum. Instagram

Her current LinkedIn profile reveals that Lucinda worked as a workshop coordinator at Tantra is Love for just over three years. She also worked for a company called Soulful Speed Dating between 2017 and 2022.

Lucinda also works as a celebrant and MC under her business and brand name Lucinda Light. She posts regularly to Instagram about her ceremonies.

Lucinda has also been open about her love for performing and cabaret on her Instagram. She worked part-time at the Secret Cabaret Society in Bryon Bay for over three years.

