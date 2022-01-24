"I can gauge people who are maybe intimidated by me, or are only into me because of my profession." New Idea

On set for a glamorous photo shoot with New Idea, it’s easy to see why Alessandra – who boasts over 20 years’ experience as a clinical sexologist – was scouted for the program. She’s vivacious, approachable, but most importantly she’s not shy when it comes to sex.

While some naysayers have been sceptical about the role Alessandra and her fellow experts, John Aiken and Mel Schilling, play in MAFS, the bubbly brunette confirms this season she went to new heights in a bid to explore the “sexual history” of each participant before they were paired.

“I discovered the participants’ sexual history– what worked and what didn’t for them previously – discovered their sexual boundaries, if any, and really unpacked all of that,” she explains, noting the process was thorough.

With an expansive career in TV, including roles on School For Husbands, Sex Hospital and Dr. Phil, Alessandra is indeed a familiar face with a fan base of her own. But even with all her career experience, the star – who became divorced in 2011 after four years of marriage – admits dating can, at times, be peculiar.

“Thankfully, I can gauge people who are maybe intimidated by me, or are only into me because of my profession – both those extremes are so totally not a turn on,” she laughs.

“In my personal life, I need someone who digs me, who connects with me … of course, I want really nice sexual meshing, it’s important, but my professional work is separate,” she clarifies, before adding with flair: “I go into dating as Alessandra. I definitely don’t go out there as a sexologist.”

Over the years, Married at First Sight, which enters its ninth season this year, has not been without scandal. Whether it’s gaslighting grooms, sparring brides or drama-fuelled dinner parties, Alessandra says she is often surprised to see how each participant’s journey plays out.

“We can only take the brides and grooms on face value. We make the matches based on the information the participants give us, but it’s hard when they say something and act another way,” she says, admitting it can be tough when brides and grooms exhibit “disappointing behaviour”.

With whispers the 2022 season is set to bring next-level scandal, Alessandra is quick to clarify – cheating, or ‘couple swapping’ as it’s known on the series, is not condoned.

“I think [couple swapping] reflects human behaviour, the experiment simply puts a magnifying glass on what people do in the real world – it is not exclusive to this. Inside or outside of the experiment, people who are married and are in committed relationships often cheat. It’s for a variety of reasons … often it’s more to do with them than the actual relationship,” she explains.

“I think it’s important for viewers to see instances of relationship dynamics play out on-screen – that’s the beauty of the show,” she says, insisting the unique format of the series could even help viewers with their own relationships. “There’s nothing quite like this around, you might watch something play out and question your own love life or your own tone, or approach to a situation in dating or your marriage.”

First and foremost, Alessandra says she hopes Married at First Sight will “spark conversation” – and if previous seasons are anything to go by, it certainly will!

