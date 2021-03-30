Melissa and Bryce have been one of the most talked about couples on this season of Married At First Sight. Nine

“There is a clear failure of duty of care to Melissa during filming of the show, allowing her to remain in a toxic and dangerous environment with her partner for the "benefit" of the network,” the petition states.

"She is being subject to gaslighting, emotional manipulation, isolation, and countless other textbook signs of a controlling and or abusive relationship," it continued to claim.

The petition goes on to write that the scenes are “incredibly triggering and stressful to watch” and that airing a “horrible relationship on TV without doing anything to showcase that the relationship is clearly not healthy”.

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Things went downhill when Bryce told Melissa she "wasn't his type". Nine

Bryce first stunned viewers from early on when he confessed to Melissa that she was “not his type” as she didn't have "blue eyes".

The 31-year-old even placed her fourth when asked to rank the women in terms of who he was most attracted to. He has also been involved in drama with other couples on the show almost every week.

In one instance, things got rather heated when Bryce threw his drink at another groom while arguing, leaving fans taken aback by his reaction.

Bryce threw his drink at another groom while arguing - leaving fans stunned by his reaction. Nine

The scenes of the couple have also prompted four official complaints to the Australian Communications and Media Authority, The Wash reported.

The ACMA reportedly told The Wash that they’ve received 14 complaints about the 2021 season of Married at First Sight so far, and that “4 of the complaints referred to concerns over the scenes involving Melissa and Bryce”.

“Under the co-regulatory system, the ACMA will refer complainants to the broadcaster in the first instance,” they said in a statement.

The latest commitment ceremony saw Bryce talk about leaving the show. Nine

“If the complainant does not receive a response from the broadcaster within 60 days, or is not satisfied with the response, they may refer their complaint to the ACMA who may choose to investigate,” the statement continues.

The latest commitment ceremony saw Bryce write “leave”, but he crossed it out and changed his decision to “stay”, leaving everyone, including his bride, shocked by his response.

Despite the drama surrounding Bryce and Melissa’s relationship on MAFS, the pair are reportedly still going strong and are set to walk down the aisle in the near future.

We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

Want a less rocky path to love? Sign up for eHarmony today!