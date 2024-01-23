The sneak peek keep the identity of the groom private. Nine

The sneak peek does not reveal who the groom could be, however the news had many MAFS fans putting on their investigative caps to figure out who the mystery groom could be.

The rumours surrounding the drama suggests that the runaway groom is 39-year-old Simon Flocco. The speculation has formulated around Flocco due to the low-resolution picture used for the cast list, which features high-res professional photos of the rest of the cast members.

A source spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle revealing that the producers used a picture Flocco that he had already sent in.

“The picture of Simon is one he submitted to producers himself during pre-production to show them his suit,” the source said.

“Shortly after filming his backstory and the groom’s bucks party, he changed his mind about doing the show and quit.”

Simon's photo used in the MAFS 2024 cast list. Nine

Simon also spoke to Daily Mail, sharing that he initially tried to leave the show.

“MAFS wasn’t what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that’s all,” he said.

“I just felt bad for whoever they set me up with. I did initially leave, but they managed to coax me back… I gotta look out for myself.”

It has been reported by Yahoo Lifestyle that Flocco has been replaced by Stephen Stewart, a hairdresser from Perth.

Married At First Sight Australia premieres Monday, January 29, 7:30pm on 9 and 9Now.