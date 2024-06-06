WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this June

Coming to the Sydney International Convention Centre this June is the Sydney Good Food & Wine Show. Heading into its 23rd year, this is Australia’s longest-running food event and trust us, you don’t want to miss out!

With over 300 exhibitors, the Good Food & Wine Show is the best way to get the most out of Australia’s culinary scene. From fine wines and spirits to artisanal goods, the event allows you to indulge in all things good. Various celebrity chefs such as Nagi Maehasi, Miguel Maestre, Donna Hay, and Kristen Tibballs will also be in attendance this year to demonstrate their top recipes and give you some cooking tips.

Tickets start at $39 for general admission and can be purchased here.