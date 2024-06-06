WHAT’S ON: Events in Sydney this June

Wondering what’s on in Sydney in June? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
Events in Sydney in June 2024
Good Food & Wine Show
June 21 to June 23
Coming to the Sydney International Convention Centre this June is the Sydney Good Food & Wine Show. Heading into its 23rd year, this is Australia’s longest-running food event and trust us, you don’t want to miss out!
With over 300 exhibitors, the Good Food & Wine Show is the best way to get the most out of Australia’s culinary scene. From fine wines and spirits to artisanal goods, the event allows you to indulge in all things good. Various celebrity chefs such as Nagi Maehasi, Miguel Maestre, Donna Hay, and Kristen Tibballs will also be in attendance this year to demonstrate their top recipes and give you some cooking tips.
Tickets start at $39 for general admission and can be purchased here.
Sydney Film Festival
June 5 to June 16
Over 12 nights in June, the 71st Sydney Film Festival will bring the finest cinema from Australia and around the world to Sydney. With both local and international guests, the festival is the ultimate celebration of cinema. With premier screenings, such as the Midnight Oil documentary which made its world premiere on the opening night, red carpets, Q&As, and parties, SFF is an incredible opportunity to see the best in cinema.
Vivid Sydney
Until June 15
From May 24 to June 15, Sydney is transformed into a glittering wonderland as Vivid Sydney comes to the city for another year. Vivid is the world’s largest festival of light, music, and ideas and runs every year from May to June.
With an array of light installations, live music, food, film screenings, interactive artworks, thought-provoking discussions and so much more, Vivid Sydney is definitely a bucket-list item.
Check out the full program here.
Jazz Sessions in the Rocks
Until August 29
Every Thursday until August 29, Sydney’s waterside precinct The Rocks hosts an abundance of live performances from various Australian jazz musicians. This free event is the perfect place to catch up with your friends after work while enjoying some refreshing drinks from Hickson House.
Running from 6 pm to 9 pm, you can unwind and enjoy some incredible live music every week, without breaking the bank!
Chicago The Musical
June 9 to July 28
Coming to the Capitol Theatre in Syndey this June is the longest-running musical on Broadway, Chicago The Musical. The international multi-award-winning musical stars Anthony Warlow as Billy Flynn, Zoë Ventoura as Velma Kelly, Lucy Maunder as Roxie Hart, Peter Rowsthorn as Amos Hart and Asabi Goodman as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton as is a story of murder, greed, corruption exploitation, adultery, and treachery.
Chicago has been honoured with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy – you don’t want to miss this masterpiece.
What musicals are on in Sydney in June 2024?
Winter Wine Festival
June 8 to June 9
Coming to Crooked River Estate in Gerringong this June is the Winter Wine Festival. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable experience with the perfect mix of incredible music and delicious wines over the long weekend.
This year boasts a very exciting lineup…
Saturday, June 8
- ICEHOUSE
- Alex Lloyd
- Ash Grunwald
- Marvell
- Pallas Haze
- Olivia Coggan
- Rolling Holy
Sunday, June 9
- The Rubens
- Pacific Avenue
- Jack River
- Daisy Pring
- Darling Street
- James Burton
What concerts are on in Syndey in June 2024?
- Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House on June 6, 7, and 8. Get your tickets here.
- Boney M. at Enmore Theatre on June 8 and 9. Get your tickets here.
- Pete Murray at Drifters What on June 9. Get your tickets here.
- Luke Hemmings at Enmore Theatre on June 13. Get your tickets here.
- Missy Higgins at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre on June 14. Get your tickets here.
- The Paper Kites at Enmore Theatre on June 15. Get your tickets here.
- The Rions at the Metro Theatre on June 15 and 16. Get your tickets here.
- The Animals at Anita’s Theatre Thirroul on June 15. Get your tickets here.
- Jimmy Barnes at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre on June 22. Get your tickets here.
- LANY at the Hordern Pavilion on June 26. Get your tickets here.