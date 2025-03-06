The sober-curious movement is gaining momentum, with increasingly more people questioning their relationship with alcohol and exploring healthier alternatives.

Whether you’re looking to cut back for a short period or considering a long-term alcohol-free lifestyle, understanding the benefits and challenges can help you make an informed and balanced decision.

(Credit: Getty)

How does alcohol impact your health?

Alcohol is widely known to have significant effects on the body and brain.

“It acts as a depressant on the central nervous system, disrupting communication pathways in the brain and placing unnecessary strain on the body,” says Christina Delay, co-founder and CEO of Altina non-alcoholic wines.

Over time, consumption can lead to changes in brain structure, impairing memory, decision-making, and impulse control. While physically, alcohol taxes the liver, heart, and immune system, potentially leading to long-term health complications.

The impact on sleep quality, however, is one of the most immediate effects. “Many people don’t realise that alcohol disrupts the REM stage of sleep, which is vital for feeling rested and rejuvenated. When you go alcohol-free, your body experiences deeper, more restorative sleep, leading to better energy levels and sharper cognitive function,” explains Christina.

In addition to physical health, alcohol can have a profound effect on mental well-being. Research shows that it can worsen anxiety and depression by interfering with the brain’s natural chemistry.

“Although it might seem like a quick fix for stress, alcohol can heighten negative emotions over time, creating a harmful cycle,” says Christina. By reducing alcohol, people often find they feel more balanced, with improved resilience and mental clarity.

The science of going sober

From a neuroscientific perspective, alcohol consumption temporarily boosts dopamine levels, creating a fleeting sense of pleasure. However, it also disrupts serotonin levels, which are crucial for emotional stability.

“By going alcohol-free, your brain can regulate these chemicals naturally, resulting in steadier moods and a more positive outlook,” Christina adds.

Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, is a key factor in breaking habits related to drinking.

“By consistently choosing alternative behaviours, the brain rewires itself to support healthier routines, making it easier to stick to an alcohol-free lifestyle over time,” explains Christina.

(Credit: Getty)

Normalise being sober curious

Often the biggest challenge for those trialling sobriety is navigating social situations. There can be a stigma associated with choosing not to drink, especially in cultures where alcohol is deeply ingrained in social interactions.

Christina acknowledges this challenge but notes that attitudes are starting to change, “We’re seeing a cultural shift in Australia, with people questioning the traditional reliance on alcohol in social settings. The sober-curious movement is encouraging people to reflect on their drinking habits and explore alternatives that prioritise health and wellbeing.”

Dr Martin Weltman, a specialist gastroenterologist, agrees, stressing that the younger generations and those entering retirement are becoming more aware of the health impacts of alcohol. However, he points out that stigma still exists in situations where drinking is the norm.

To combat this, Christina encourages normalising conversations around sobriety and showcasing its benefits. Brands like ALTINA play a crucial role by offering sophisticated alcohol-free alternatives that allow people to enjoy social occasions without feeling left out.

Practical tips for the long run

For those curious about living alcohol-free but aren’t sure where to start, Christina recommends taking it slow.

“You don’t have to commit to a lifetime of sobriety overnight,” she suggests. “Start by experimenting with alcohol-free days or events and try high-quality alternatives to make social occasions enjoyable without the alcohol.”

Taking a break – such as four to six months – can provide an opportunity to evaluate its impact on overall well-being.

An alcohol-free future

As more people embrace alcohol-free lifestyles, the market for premium non-alcoholic options continues to grow. Christina envisions a future where alcohol-free living becomes fully integrated into mainstream culture.

“Our vision is for alcohol-free living to be normalised in every setting, from casual dinners to major celebrations. We want people to have easy access to premium, natural, and sophisticated alcohol-free options that elevate their experiences without compromising their health,” she said.

Ultimately, the decision to cut back or eliminate alcohol is a personal one. Whether you’re reducing your intake for health reasons, mental clarity, or simply to try something new, the sober-curious movement offers an inclusive and supportive community for those seeking positive change.

