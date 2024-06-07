WHAT’S ON: Events in Melbourne this June

Taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) this June is Oz Comic-Con. This event offers the opportunity to experience and revel in all things pop culture with an epic weekend of activations, workshops, competitions, and so much more. This year, the event features an epic lineup with stars from Star Trek, Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, Wynonna Earp, and Anime.

General admission tickets are $25 for children from five to 12 and $46 for those above. Get yours here.