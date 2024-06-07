WHAT’S ON: Events in Melbourne this June

Wondering what’s on in Melbourne in June? We’ve got you covered with a list of all the best festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and other events happening around the city and surrounding suburbs.
Events in Melbourne in June 2024
Oz Comic-Con
June 8 and June 9
Taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) this June is Oz Comic-Con. This event offers the opportunity to experience and revel in all things pop culture with an epic weekend of activations, workshops, competitions, and so much more. This year, the event features an epic lineup with stars from Star Trek, Supernatural, Once Upon a Time, Wynonna Earp, and Anime.
General admission tickets are $25 for children from five to 12 and $46 for those above. Get yours here.
RISING
Until June 16
RISING is a festival that fills Melbourne’s streets, car parks, churches, town square, and beloved venues for 16 nights every year. The festival celebrates new art, music, and performance and gives emerging artists an opportunity to bring their bold ideas to life!
With a mix of free and ticketed options, you can immerse yourself in a range of performances and installations and experience creativity of all kinds.
Lightscape
June 14 to August 4
Returning to Melbourne for the third year is the city’s favourite illumination event, Lightscape. From June 14 to August 4 the Royal Botanic Gardens will be filled with luminous pathways, lit-up tree canopies, soothing soundscapes, and brand new installations.
The trail begins at Observatory Gate and ends at Oak Lawn Gate (off Birdwood Ave, opposite the Shrine of Remembrance) – don’t forget to enjoy some delicious food at the welcome zone, as well as indulge in some treats at the Terrace Food Hall.
Winter Night Market at Queen Victoria Market
June 5 to August 28
If you live in Melbourne, we are sure you’ve either heard of or visited the Winter Night Market that happens at Queen Victoria Market every year… well, it’s officially that time! From June 5 to August 28, you can spend your Wednesday evenings surrounded by entertainment and open fires all while trying to choose what to eat from the wide selection of global street food stalls, trucks, carts, and bars.
Wicked
Until August 25
Broadway’s biggest blockbuster Wicked has officially arrived in Melbourne this June. This revival of the bewitching show is the third time in 15 years it has come to Melbourne. The musical has won over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards. If you haven’t seen it before, this is your sign!
What musicals are on in Melbourne in June 2024?
Rumour Has It
June 28
If you’ve been hanging out to see Adele live in concert since her last performance in Australia seven years ago, the next best option is hearing her songs sung by someone else! Award-winning British singer Naomi Price is bringing a production titled Rumour Has It to Hammer Hall in Melbourne this June, exploring how Adele made her career as one of the highest-selling recording artists.
Supported by vocalists Rachel Everett-Jones, Luke Kennedy and Lai Utovou and a live orchestra, the set list will span across her entire catalogue including hit songs such as Someone Like You, Hello, Rumour Has It and Rolling In The Deep.
Concerts
- The Jungle Giants at District 14 on June 7. Get your tickets here.
- 1927 at The Palms at Crown on June 7. Get your tickets here.
- British India at Barwon Club Hotel on June 8 and 9. Get your tickets here.
- The Rions at 170 Russell on June 10. Get your tickets here.
- Luke Hemmings at the Palais on June 12. Get your tickets here.
- DICE at Howler on June 13 and 14. Get your tickets here.
- Alyce Platt at George Lane on June 14. Get your tickets here.
- Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mate at Bird’s Basement on June 15. Get your tickets here.
- Skeggs at Pier Bandroom on June 15. Get your tickets here.
- Boney M. at the Palais Theatre on June 16. Get your tickets here.
- Jimmy Barnes at Frankston Arts Centre on June 17. Get your tickets here.
- The Tea Party at the Palais Theatre on June 20. Get your tickets here.
- The Paper Kites at the Forum on June 21. Get your tickets here.
- Missy Higgins at the Palais Theatre on June 22 and 23. Get your tickets here.
- LANY at Margaret Court Arena on June 28. Get your tickets here.
- Shannon Noll at Thornbury Theatre on June 28. Get your tickets here.