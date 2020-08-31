Katie Holmes (pictured) has admitted she's open to having another child. Getty

Katie’s been a single mum to Suri for over a decade, who shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and insiders close to the star have been speculating for months that Katie’s feeling clucky.

In June, sources also claimed the Batman actress is looking into sperm donors, surrogacy and adoption.

“She’s especially interested in adoption given there are more children in need than ever,” told an insider.

“Katie is only 41, and feels like she still has so much to give a child. Since she split from Jamie [Foxx] there’s been no man in her life, but she of all people knows that’s not a problem. Suri’s also very much an independent young woman now and Katie’s been feeling that empty nest pain.”

Katie's 14-year-old daughter Suri (pictured) is "thrilled" about becoming a big sister.

It’s believed Suri is ecstatic about becoming a big sister.

“Suri, who’s a really sweet kid, was thrilled,” the source claimed.

Katie with Suri as a child.

“I think Suri was probably worrying about her mum a little too much for someone so young. Katie leans on her and Suri was wondering how on earth she could ever go on to live her own life without fretting that Katie was lonely.

“It’s a lot of pressure on a young woman. In a way, a new baby will help set Suri free in a few years’ time,” the insider added.

