Now in its eighth season, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is one of Australia's most loved reality TV shows. Whilst we've had fun guessing who could be entering the jungle thanks to the cryptic clues, we finally know which famous faces will be on our screens this year.

Hosted as always by Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown, it seems like people are champing at the bit to star on the reality show.

"All of a sudden, we've had celebrities not just consider but agree to do the show – and you wouldn't have predicted in a million years that these people would do it," Julia told TV WEEK in January.

Among the celebrities we have a celebrity chef, a beauty queen, an AFL legend and an award-winning country musician so we're gearing up for an eventful season.

Keep scrolling to see the 2022 contestants for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2022!