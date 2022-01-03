Now in its eighth season, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is one of Australia's most loved reality TV shows.
Whilst we've had fun guessing who could be entering the jungle thanks to the cryptic clues, we finally know which famous faces will be on our screens this year.
WATCH: I'm A Celeb | The mystery celebrity twist is coming...
Hosted as always by Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown, it seems like people are champing at the bit to star on the reality show.
"All of a sudden, we've had celebrities not just consider but agree to do the show – and you wouldn't have predicted in a million years that these people would do it," Julia told TV WEEK in January.
Among the celebrities we have a celebrity chef, a beauty queen, an AFL legend and an award-winning country musician so we're gearing up for an eventful season.
Keep scrolling to see the 2022 contestants for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2022!
Getty
Poh Ling Yeow, celebrity chef and MasterChef favourite
Since starring on the first ever season of MasterChef Australia in 2009, Poh has become a household name. But how will the TV chef fare when it comes to eating just rice and beans?
Ten
Nathan Buckley, AFL legend
He's been dubbed one of the best ever players but this is going to be a whole new challenge for the former Collingwood coach.
Getty
Beau Ryan, TV host and former NRL star
After joking he "didn't read the fine print" in his contract, The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan confirmed rumours that he'll be entering the so-called jungle this year.
This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love
WATCH BELOW: Abbie Chatfield wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for 2021