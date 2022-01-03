Poh Ling Yeow, celebrity chef and MasterChef favourite
Since starring on the first ever season of MasterChef Australia in 2009, Poh has become a household name. But how will the TV chef fare when it comes to eating just rice and beans?
Nathan Buckley, AFL legend
He's been dubbed one of the best ever players but this is going to be a whole new challenge for the former Collingwood coach.
Beau Ryan, TV host and former NRL star
After joking he "didn't read the fine print" in his contract, The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan confirmed rumours that he'll be entering the so-called jungle this year.
WATCH BELOW: Abbie Chatfield wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for 2021
Want more I'm a Celebrity news and goss? Check out the links below!
All the clues for who will be entering the jungle on I'm a Celebrity 2022
Get me out of here! All the stars who have withdrawn from I'm A Celeb
It's a jungle out there! Where are the I'm A Celeb winners now?
From the jungle to the bush: Here's where I'm a Celebrity is filmed