Over the summer holidays we've been waiting with bated breath for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! to finally return to our screens.

The Network 10 reality show had been dropping cryptic clues ahead of its premiere, and we've been trying our hardest to guess which of Australia's A-listers will give up their creature comforts to enter the so-called jungle.

With Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown at helm once again for its eighth season, the reality show is boasting a celebrity chef, a beauty queen, an AFL legend and an award-winning country musician among this year's cohort of celebrities.

Keep scrolling to see the 2022 contestants for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2022!