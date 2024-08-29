What’s a childhood if not spending hours on the tramp. If you think about it, a trampoline is an investment in your personal wellbeing, I mean tired kids who are set to crash at 7:00pm, what more could you ask for?
When you look back on your childhood, more often than not a trampoline appears in one way or another.
Though not all of us were given the gift of our own private trampoline, there was always at least one mum who humoured the kids enough to take the jump and set one up – thank goodness for that!
So, if you are craving the “cool mum” title, then read on to find a trampoline suited to your budget and backyard.
2024’s top trampolines in Australia
- Lifespan Kids Hyperjump 3 Springless Trampoline 10ft, $792 (usually $817), Myer (here’s why)
- Kahuna Trampoline With Round Enclosure 8ft, $569, Myer (here’s why)
- Kahuna Trampoline With Roof 16ft, $945, Kogan (here’s why)
01
Lifespan Kids Hyperjump 3 Springless Trampoline 10ft
$792 (usually $817) at Myer
Big kids know their way around the trampoline pretty well, and with these expertise comes the greater possibility for R & D. To encourage their exploration of outdoor play, support them with one whose safety features don’t infringe on the fun.
Key features:
- Maximum user weight: 100kg
- Ages: 5-12 years
- Springless
- Double galvanized steel frame (1.5mm tubing)
- PVC foam padding
- PE netting
- Ladder
Also available at:
- $599 from Temple & Webster
- $564.10 from Kogan
- $519 from Big W
02
Kahuna Trampoline With Round Enclosure 8ft
$569 at Myer
Suitable for little people and adult-aged kids, get some of that good’ol family bonding in with this eight-foot tramp from Kahuna. Worthy of mentioning is the trampoline’s heavy weight and superior stability – perfect for backyards exposed to high winds.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Zip-and-clip safety lock
- High-quality springs
- UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding
- Shoe tidy and ladder
Also available at:
- $449 from Kogan
03
Kahuna Trampoline With Roof 16ft
$945 at Kogan
Just like the 8ft version, the 16ft Kahuna trampoline invites friends and family to jump together – this time just with double the space! Available on the 16ft tramp is the roof cover, allowing the kids to jump rain or shine, day or night!
Key features:
- One year warranty
- UV-protecting roof cover
- Anti-graze flat-rolled mat
- Zip-and-clip safety lock
- High-quality springs
- Basketball set
04
Kahuna Round Trampoline 4.5ft
$199 (usually $380) at Myer
Introducing the little people in your life to the joys of the trampoline? Why not ease their way into the fun with one that is perfectly sized to them.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Powder-coated steel frame
- Anti-graze flat-rolled mat
- High-quality springs
Also available at:
- $284 ($299 for non-members) from Kogan
05
Everlift Trampoline For Kids Rebounder 16ft
$321.95 (usually $369.95) at Amazon
After a trampoline that will support your acrobatic dreams but don’t want to fork out the big bucks? Look no further than the Everlift rebounder. Better again, with a basketball net included, maybe a career in the NBA isn’t too far off…after joining the circus of course.
Key features:
- One year warranty
- Maximum user weight: 150kg
- UV-stabilised padding and spring skirt
- 64-piece triple-rate springs
- Double-lock zip-and-clip entry
Also available at:
- $554.35 ($615.95 for non-members) from Kogan
06
Springfree Compact Round Trampoline 8ft
$1429 (usually $1499) at Temple & Webster
City living has many benefits, but sometimes it can mean limited outdoor space. Never fear, with this compact springless tramp from Springfree Trampoline, you won’t have to forfeit the fun.
Tried and tested against the Australian Safety Standards, this tramp has achieved the third-yearly consecutive position of the safest trampoline in the Southern Hemisphere.
Key features:
- 10-year warranty
- Maximum use weight: 80kg
- Triple-coated galvanised steel
- UV-protected mat and net rods
07
VOLKWELL Rebounder Mini Trampoline
$99.95 at Amazon
Who said tramps were just for kids? If it is a new exercise endeavour that you are exploring, make it trampoline assisted cardio. With a handle bar attached, you can tailor a whole body workout as you jump.
Key features:
- High elastic springs
- Adjustable non-slip handle bar
- Convenient storage -foldable
- Diameter: 103cm
Also available at:
- $284 ($299 for non-members) from Kogan
What is the safest trampoline in Australia?
If you are looking for a trampoline that offers limited hospital trips and having to go the shop for a trusty BAND-AID, then the spring-free trampoline is the one for you. While spring-free tramps are not completely injury-proof (as we said earlier, the possibilities were endless), they do reduce the risk of harm.
Unlike the traditional tramp, spring-free trampolines have more porosity – this means that they pump less air, taking the pressure off the jumper.
