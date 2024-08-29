What’s a childhood if not spending hours on the tramp. If you think about it, a trampoline is an investment in your personal wellbeing, I mean tired kids who are set to crash at 7:00pm, what more could you ask for?

When you look back on your childhood, more often than not a trampoline appears in one way or another.

Though not all of us were given the gift of our own private trampoline, there was always at least one mum who humoured the kids enough to take the jump and set one up – thank goodness for that!

So, if you are craving the “cool mum” title, then read on to find a trampoline suited to your budget and backyard.

2024’s top trampolines in Australia Lifespan Kids Hyperjump 3 Springless Trampoline 10ft, $792 (usually $817), Myer (here’s why) Kahuna Trampoline With Round Enclosure 8ft, $569, Myer (here’s why) Kahuna Trampoline With Roof 16ft, $945, Kogan (here’s why)

The best trampolines to shop in 2024

01 Lifespan Kids Hyperjump 3 Springless Trampoline 10ft $792 (usually $817) at Myer Big kids know their way around the trampoline pretty well, and with these expertise comes the greater possibility for R & D. To encourage their exploration of outdoor play, support them with one whose safety features don’t infringe on the fun. Key features: Maximum user weight: 100kg

Ages: 5-12 years

Springless

Double galvanized steel frame (1.5mm tubing)

PVC foam padding

PE netting

Ladder Also available at: $599 from Temple & Webster

$564.10 from Kogan

$519 from Big W Shop now 02 Kahuna Trampoline With Round Enclosure 8ft $569 at Myer Suitable for little people and adult-aged kids, get some of that good’ol family bonding in with this eight-foot tramp from Kahuna. Worthy of mentioning is the trampoline’s heavy weight and superior stability – perfect for backyards exposed to high winds. Key features: One year warranty

Zip-and-clip safety lock

High-quality springs

UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding

Shoe tidy and ladder Also available at: $449 from Kogan Shop now 03 Kahuna Trampoline With Roof 16ft $945 at Kogan Just like the 8ft version, the 16ft Kahuna trampoline invites friends and family to jump together – this time just with double the space! Available on the 16ft tramp is the roof cover, allowing the kids to jump rain or shine, day or night! Key features: One year warranty

UV-protecting roof cover

Anti-graze flat-rolled mat

Zip-and-clip safety lock

High-quality springs

Basketball set Shop Now 04 Kahuna Round Trampoline 4.5ft $199 (usually $380) at Myer Introducing the little people in your life to the joys of the trampoline? Why not ease their way into the fun with one that is perfectly sized to them. Key features: One year warranty

Powder-coated steel frame

Anti-graze flat-rolled mat

High-quality springs Also available at: $284 ($299 for non-members) from Kogan Shop Now 05 Everlift Trampoline For Kids Rebounder 16ft $321.95 (usually $369.95) at Amazon After a trampoline that will support your acrobatic dreams but don’t want to fork out the big bucks? Look no further than the Everlift rebounder. Better again, with a basketball net included, maybe a career in the NBA isn’t too far off…after joining the circus of course. Key features: One year warranty

Maximum user weight: 150kg

UV-stabilised padding and spring skirt

64-piece triple-rate springs

Double-lock zip-and-clip entry Also available at: $554.35 ($615.95 for non-members) from Kogan Shop now 06 Springfree Compact Round Trampoline 8ft $1429 (usually $1499) at Temple & Webster City living has many benefits, but sometimes it can mean limited outdoor space. Never fear, with this compact springless tramp from Springfree Trampoline, you won’t have to forfeit the fun. Tried and tested against the Australian Safety Standards, this tramp has achieved the third-yearly consecutive position of the safest trampoline in the Southern Hemisphere. Key features: 10-year warranty

Maximum use weight: 80kg

Triple-coated galvanised steel

UV-protected mat and net rods Shop Now 07 VOLKWELL Rebounder Mini Trampoline $99.95 at Amazon Who said tramps were just for kids? If it is a new exercise endeavour that you are exploring, make it trampoline assisted cardio. With a handle bar attached, you can tailor a whole body workout as you jump. Key features: High elastic springs

Adjustable non-slip handle bar

Convenient storage -foldable

Diameter: 103cm Also available at: $284 ($299 for non-members) from Kogan Shop Now

What is the safest trampoline in Australia?

If you are looking for a trampoline that offers limited hospital trips and having to go the shop for a trusty BAND-AID, then the spring-free trampoline is the one for you. While spring-free tramps are not completely injury-proof (as we said earlier, the possibilities were endless), they do reduce the risk of harm.

Unlike the traditional tramp, spring-free trampolines have more porosity – this means that they pump less air, taking the pressure off the jumper.

Related article: