Hey Hey It's Saturday is back for another special. Seven

Daryl is also expected to present tributes to legendary cricketer to Shane Warne and American comedian and magician The Amazing Johnathan following their sad deaths.

According to Seven, the special is dedicated to the late great Ernie Carroll, aka “Ossie Ostrich”.

Considering the 50th anniversary special, Hey Hey It's 50 Years, was the fifth most-watched entertainment program in 2021 with a total TV audience of 2.11 million viewers, it's no surprise the variety show is back for another special.

The original Wiggles are making an appearances. Seven

The revivals follow some controversy after old Hey Hey footage resurfaced which showcased stars in blackface and making racist comments. Former guest star and musician Kamahl also admitted he was "humiliated" by some of the skits on the show.

The uproar caused Daryl Somers to issue an official apology, saying he "depply regret(s) any hurt" caused.

"I am proud of the fact that (Hey Hey It's Saturday) was the longest running comedy/variety programme on Australian television lasting for thirty years. I certainly appreciate, however, that in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate, and would not go to air today."

Shane Warne will be honoured during the special. Seven

Despite the backlash, as Hey Hey turned 50 last year, some big names shared tributes to their time on the variety show, including The Morning Show host Larry Emdur.

Taking to Instagram in October 2021, Larry shared a throwback shot of his time hosting. He wore a green and white, buttoned up, collared shirt and stood alongside Ossie Ostrich. Larry cited his four episodes "an absolute highlight" of his career.

"I grew up watching it with my family then when I was a bit older I would watch it before going out on a Saturday night," he wrote. "It was compulsory viewing for much of my life. Then in the mid-90’s Daryl invited me to host it, I was so honoured and so petrified."

The Channel Seven presenter went on to describe the experience as "discombobulating", "out of control" and "thrilling".

Hey Hey It's 100 is coming soon to Seven and Seven Plus.