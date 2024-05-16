The world-famous American sitcom The Brady Bunch premiered in September 1969 and ran for five seasons before being cancelled in 1974. The beloved series followed the lives of Mike and Carole Brady, and their large blended family.

The sitcom became an enduring pop culture phenomenon, and even now, hearing the eternally catchy theme song brings back so many memories and good times!

Like many other popular sitcoms from around that time such as I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Gilligan’s Island, The Brady Bunch continued to air on television MANY years after the first run of the show. The show remained in the hearts of many around the world while also gaining new fans as other networks aired reruns.

Keep scrolling to see the cast of The Brady Bunch and where they are now…

Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady

Maureen McCormick played Marcia Brady – the eldest of the three Brady girls. Her stint on The Brady Bunch really kick-started her career and Maureen went on to score roles on shows such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Teen Angel, and Passions. She also went on to appear in many of the Brady Bunch spin-offs such as The Brady Kids, The Brady Bunch Hour, The Brady Brides, and A Very Brady Christmas.

Maureen even ventured into stage acting in the ‘80s and ‘90s with roles such as Wendy Darling in Peter Pan and Betty Rizzo in Grease. Much later on, she even showed up on a season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Unfortunately, she struggled with sobriety and depression following her time on the show and while this did affect her career in many ways, she was still able to prosper in her personal life as much as she could. She married Michael Cummings in 1985 and the two welcomed a daughter in 1989. Maureen, now 67, has recently finished in eighth place on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Barry Williams as Greg Brady

Barry Williams played Greg Brady – the eldest of ALL the Brady kids. He went on to be cast in various guest roles on television and also ventured into the world of musical theatre with roles in productions such as Grease, The Sound of Music, Pippin, and West Side Story. Barry also appeared in various spin-offs of The Brady Bunch over the years.

In 1992, he released an autobiography titled Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg which was later adapted into a television film called Growing Up Brady. Apart from this, Barry maintained a relatively low profile.

As for his personal life, he was married to Diane Martin from 1990 to 1992 and later married Eila Mary Matt in 1999 with whom he had one son, Brandon. He later had a daughter, Samantha in 2012 with his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kennedy. Now 69, Barry remains married to Tina Mahina who he married in 2017.

Recently, he joined his TV brother on the 2022 season of The Masked Singer and appeared on Dancing with the Stars for the 32nd season in 2023 and finished in seventh place.

Eve Plumb as Jan Brady

Eve Plumb played Jan Brady – the middle daughter who was always jealous of her older sister Marcia. After The Brady Bunch ended, Eve’s first notable role was her part in the NBC television movie Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway, as well as the sequel, Alexander: The Other Side of Dawn. She also made various guest-starring appearances in series such as Here’s Lucy, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Wonder Woman, Murder, She Wrote, All My Children, and so much more. Like the others, she also returned for the many Brady specials.

Eve was married to Rick Mansfield from 1979 to 1981 before she married her current husband, Ken Pace, in 1995. Now 66, Eve lives in Laguna Beach, California, and has been focusing on her painting. She has been a painter for more than two decades and even has pieces in select galleries across the United States.

Christopher Knight as Peter Brady

Christopher Knight played Peter Brady – the third oldest of the Brady family and the middle Brady son. After the show, Christopher appeared in various movies and TV shows such as Joe’s World, Just You and Me, Kid, Good Girls Don’t, Happy Days, The Surreal Life, The Love Boat, That ‘70s Show, The Bold and the Beautiful, and many more.

During his time on The Surreal Life, we watched as he fell in love with former America’s Next Top Model Winner Adrianna Curry whom he later married in 2006. Before Adrianna, he was married to Julie Schulman (1989 to 1992) and Toni Erickson (1995 to 2000), however, after he and Adrianna divorced in 2013, Christopher went on to marry Cara Kokenes who he remains married to today.

More recently, the 66-year-old appeared on Celebrity Food Fight and the American version of The Masked Singer.

Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady

Susan Olsen played the youngest of the Brady kids, Cindy Brady, who always wore her hair in braids or curls for the first 10 years of her life. Being so young when she starred in The Brady Bunch, Susan got her start in the acting world for her role on the show. Like the others, the following years consisted of various appearances in movies and TV shows, including the Brady specials. However, Susan did find herself struggling to escape the character…

“I’d get an audition to play a tough street person or a drug addict,” she told PEOPLE in 1999, “and the response was always, ‘We can’t hire Cindy to play that role.’”

Susan was married to Steve Ventimiglia from 1988 to 1990 before marrying Mitch Markwell in 1995. The two had one son, Michael, before separating in 2004.

As for her recent life, she has kept relatively under the radar, however, in 2023 she did attend an event at The Hollywood Museum dedicated to supporting Motion Picture Mothers, a nonprofit formed in 1939 for women whose children became actors.

Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady

Mike Lookinland played the role of Bobby Brady – the second youngest child and the youngest brother in the family. Following his time on The Brady Bunch, Mike didn’t do too much in Hollywood outside of the Brady specials. He unfortunately struggled with alcoholism from a young age, however, he did manage to eventually recover.

He married his high school sweetheart Kelly Wermuth in 1987 and the two welcomed two sons, Scott and Joe. Now 62, he has mostly left his career in acting behind and now makes concrete countertops.

Florence Henderson as Carol Brady

Florence Henderson played the role of beloved Carol Brady. After the show was cancelled and she had to leave her iconic character behind, Florence went on to appear in various TV shows such as Handy Manny, The Cleveland Show, The Hollywood Squares, as well as the various Brandy Bunch spinoffs. She also ventured into the world of reality TV with her appearances on The Surreal Life, Dancing with the Stars, Country Kitchen, Good Food, Good Deeds, and Who’s Cooking with Florence Henderson.

Florence was married to her first husband, Ira Bernstein, before The Brady Bunch began and the two had four children before they divorced in 1985. She later married John Kappas in 1987 and remained with him until their separation in 2002.

The actress died on November 24, 2016, after being hospitalised for heart failure. She was 82.

Robert Reed as Mike Brady

Robert Reed played Florence’s on-screen husband, the iconic Mike Brady. He first found his fame before The Brady Bunch with his role on The Defenders in 1961. Following his time on the show, he continued to appear in various movies and shows such as Pray for the Wildcats, Medical Center, The Boy in the Plastic, Rich Man, Poor Man, Roots, and more.

Robert lost his life in 1992 at age 59 after a battle with colon cancer. After his death, it was revealed that he was also HIV-positive and had kept his homosexuality a secret. He had been married to a woman, Marilyn Rosenberg, from 1954 to 1959 and the two had a daughter, Karen. “I don’t think The Brady Bunch could have existed at that time with the public knowing that Robert Reed was gay,” Florence told ABC after his passing.

Ann B. Davis as Alice Nelson

Ann B. Davis played the one and only Alice Nelson – the Brady Family’s housekeeper and friend. She was already well into her acting career before her stint on The Brady Bunch and while she didn’t make too many TV appearances following her time on the show, she did come back for most of the spin-off Brady TV movies and series.

Ann never married and kept relatively under the radar after The Brady Bunch – she took on aerobics and theology later in life until she tragically died on June 1, 2014, while she was being treated for a serious fall in which she suffered a subdural hematoma. She was 88.