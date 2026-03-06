EXCLUSIVE: The feud between Bec and Gia that tears Sam and Chris apart

Sam and Chris have quickly become one of the most talked-about pairings on this season of Married At First Sight Australia, and viewers are desperately hoping they can make it work.

The LGBTQI+ grooms brought warmth, humour and genuine vulnerability to the experiment, with many fans declaring them the “most authentic connection” of the series. But insiders say that behind the smiles, cracks have started to show.

“It’s not about a lack of feelings,” claims a source close to production.

“It’s about the environment.”

Sam and Chris quickly became fan favourites. (Credit: Channel 9).

As the experiment intensified, the wider cast began to splinter into clear social groups, and Sam and Chris found themselves on opposite sides of the feuding cast.

“Sam gravitated toward Bec and her circle,” says an insider.

“Chris aligned more closely with Gia’s group.”

What began as harmless social dynamics quickly turned into something heavier.

“There was definitely a Team One, Team Two vibe,” says the source.

“And the boys were caught in the middle.”

With dinner parties growing more explosive each week and friendships becoming political, the strain reportedly began to seep into Sam and Chris’s relationship.

“They started feeling like they had to defend their respective friend groups,” the insider explains.

“That creates tension.”

Fans watching at home may notice subtle shifts, quieter moments, lingering looks, unresolved conversations.

“They care about each other,” says the source.

“But sometimes the outside noise becomes louder than the connection.”

Bec has gained a reputation for causing drama in the other couple’s relationships. (Credit: Channel 9).

With several marriages already collapsing, Sam and Chris are now among the few couples left in the experiment. And that brings its own pressure.

“There’s an expectation now,” claims the insider.

“People want them to succeed.”

But can love survive a divided experiment?

“They’re both sensitive and emotionally aware,” the source adds.

“The question is whether they can shut out the chaos long enough to focus on each other.”

For now, fans are holding their breath, hoping this sweet love story doesn’t become another casualty of the season’s social warfare.