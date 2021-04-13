"Spending quality time and being present with your kids is so important for their positive upbringing." Instagram

He went on to say that the school holidays provide him with the "wonderful opportunity" to spend some more quality time with his kids.

"We all get caught up with work and school and everyday life that we rarely get the opportunity to slow down and just be present with each other," he penned.

"I cherish these moments and memories as I watch them grow into fine young adults before my eyes…" he added.

Steve is a proud dad to four kids. Instagram

Steve shares his eldest daughter Brianna from an early relationship, Ella and Jack from his relationship with ex-partner Froso, and his youngest, Axel, with ex-partner and former Biggest Loser co-star, Michelle Bridges.

In addition to his own children, Steve's current girlfriend, F45 trainer Harika Vancuylenberg, has two kids from a previous relationship.

In a previous chat with New Idea, Steve admitted that the demands of mixing families and the needs of children can be hard to balance, especially the part which includes, in his words, “compromises with exes and the challenges that come with all of that”.

“That can be hard when sometimes you’re quite upset and angry or the other parent in the circumstance isn’t doing things the way you’d like them to be doing things," he said

"I cherish these moments and memories as I watch them grow into fine young adults before my eyes…" Paul McMillan

The dad-of-four is also the ambassador for non-profit organisation, Karitane, leaders in parenting services.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the past few years addressing my behaviours and how I cope with things and realised that I don’t have to parent how my father parented," he previously told New Idea.

"I’m better at listening and I really enjoy giving my kids cuddles and telling them I love them."