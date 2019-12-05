RELATED: What Colour Goes Well With Green?

Pink Through The Years

Pink is unlike most colours. Most hues are associated with a fixed set of traits – red represents love, blue represents calm, green represents nature. Pink, on the other hand, has gone through a lot of changes over the years.

While many still believe pink is a feminine colour, it was actually considered masculine back in the ‘20s – a subtler version of the masculine red. Then, for a long period, it was suddenly associated with softness, femininity, and even frivolity. According to CNN, this came after men began wearing darker colours in the mid-20th century. Women were left with the pastels, and since then, everything that’s “supposed” to be for women has been drenched in pink, from girls’ toys to women’s shavers.

These days though, pink is having a revolution of sorts. With the women’s empowerment movement reaching the mainstream, pink is becoming a symbol of power and resistance – and we think that’s awesome!

How To Match Colours With Pink

We won’t bore you with a full lesson on colour theory. Instead, let us point you to the colour wheel. It’s a simple enough guide that’ll help you identify a few key concepts: complementary colours (also known as contrasting colours), analogous colours, and the triad and rectangle colour schemes.

Complementary Colours

Find pink on the colour wheel. Now find its exact opposite. That’s pink’s complementary colour. They complement each other because, when placed side by side, create balance and harmony.

Analogous Colours

When creating a strong colour palette, one of the easiest things you can do is to make a combination of hue’s analogous colours. These are the colours to the left and right of your chosen hue. So for pink, that’s red and red-orange. These colours are close enough to each other that it doesn’t create a jarring effect when placed together. This is why shades of pink like blush, old rose, and baby pink all go well together.

Triad And Rectangle Colour Schemes

The triad colour scheme combines three colours of equal distances from each other on the colour wheel. An example would be pink, blue, and yellow. For the rectangle scheme, simply imagine drawing a rectangle on the wheel. The four corners represent your colour palette. For example, pink, red-orange, blue-green, and indigo.

10 Colours That Match With Pink

1. Pink and Blue

Pink and blue match well together not exactly because they complement each other (though if you add yellow they form a triad), but because culturally, they’re seen as opposites. We’ve come to believe that pink is for girls and blue is for boys, so putting them side by side inspires some kind of colour harmony.

In the home, pink and blue can go well together if you play around with different shades. Check out this pastel pink wall and space blue couch!

2. Green And Pink

Pink and green complement each other like black and white. Since outdoor weddings are hugely popular, pink and green is an obvious colour combo. Blush just pops next to the greens of leaves and grass.

At home, emerald and blush make great partners. Check out this gorgeous emerald sofa with pink pillows.

3. Dusty Pink And Dark Brown

Brown represents the earth, warmth, healing, and stability. Paired with pink, the colour combo gives off a homey, comforting feel. This is why it’s popular in boho chic and rustic-styled homes.

When it comes to fashion, dusty pink and brown look soft and feminine together without being too loud of a combination.

4. Grey And Baby Pink

As a neutral colour, grey goes with pretty much anything, but the soft shade of baby pink looks especially good with a cool grey. Baby pink adds a soft pop of colour and personality to an otherwise neutral outfit.

At home, baby pink can soften industrial interiors. Observe how this pink lampshade looks against a grey, concrete wall!

5. Hot Pink And Bright Yellow

Pink and yellow just make sense together. If you’re not a fan of the soft, delicate look that pastel pink and canary yellow gives off, consider hot pink and bright yellow. This striking colour combination is feminine yet fierce! A good example of this? Venus Williams’ bright yellow Versace gown with pink sheer butterflies to the 2019 Met Gala.

6. Old Rose And Black

This is a bolder version of baby pink and grey. Unlike baby pink, this colour shade is darker, so it doesn’t fade into the background next to black. Here’s a lovely home office setup that is as calming as it is professional!

7. Lush Pink And Aqua

Lush pink and aqua remind us of fun summers, positivity, and boundless energy! As this colour combination is bold and bright, it’s best suited for someone young and full of energy.

8. Orange And Pink

Pink and orange go together because they’re analogous colours. When placed side by side, they give off warm, earthy vibes. Ike pink and brown, this colour combo is comforting and looks good in the bedroom! Check out these pink and orange bed covers that look so inviting we just want to get into our pyjamas!

9. Dark Pink And Purple

Like lush pink and purple, this colour combo is best suited to younger gals. Think unicorns and cotton candy! Of course, adjust these colours a few shades darker or a few tints lighter and you can still pull the combo off in a high fashion look.

For something truly bold, try this combination of a dark purple sweater, bright orange pants, and neon pink heels!

0. Light Pink And Gold

If you want to add class and elegance to a pretty pink wedding, just add hints of gold everywhere!

Weddings aside, light pink and gold look beautiful together in a Mid-century Modern home. Pink is one of those colours that are heavily associated with the era, and it just naturally looks good with gold details found in a lot of Mid-century Modern furniture. Take a look at this striking pink pendant light with gold details.

