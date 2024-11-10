Tahnee Sims has shared a touching tribute to her late partner, Johnny Ruffo on the first anniversary of his tragic death on November 10, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the social media star wrote that the past 12 months without her darling Jonny had felt “just like yesterday and a lifetime ago all at once.”

“There are so many things I wish I could say to you, so many moments I have wanted to share with you, so many times I’ve reached for my phone to call you, but the main thing I would want you to know, is that I am okay,” she penned.

“Grief is incredibly heavy but it’s the price we pay for love & I’m so grateful for all of the years we got to share together & the lifetime of love & adventure we packed in,” she added.

“Forever wouldn’t have been long enough with you…Miss you J.”

The emotional post comes almost a full 12 months after she also shared her loving eulogy for her “optimistic” and “strong partner” online following Johnny’s memorial service in Western Australia on November 25th.

Johnny was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and underwent treatment before announcing he was in remission in 2019. However, in 2020 he revealed his cancer had returned and in 2022 he revealed his cancer was terminal.

“At some point, it will get me, but I’m still fighting, still kicking on,” Johnny told Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

Sadly with just two months to go until Christmas, Johnny passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was only 35 years old.

Tahnee remained by his side through it all.

Following his memorial service, she shared a loving tribute to Johnny as she celebrated his life, and mourned his untimely loss.

“Contrary to most kids who were raised on Disney movies, I was never a huge fan of fairy tales that focused on couples living ‘happily ever after,'” she began in her written tribute.

“To be clear – it’s not that I didn’t want them to end up together. I just wasn’t that into the idea of love in general.”

“But then I met John at the age of 19 and discovered that maybe I was into love. As two people who were both fiercely independent, focused on our own careers, and a bit in denial that we were clearly meant for each other – we used to joke that we should have met later in life,” she continued.

“But on August 7th, 2017, four years after we first met, it all became very clear why the universe had brought us together so young. There wasn’t going to be a ‘later life’ for John.”

Tahnee continued on to say there would be an “early life better than either of us could ever have imagined.”

She wrote that knowing each day could be their last, that they “held our hugs a little longer, gave forgiveness a whole lot faster, never went a day without laughter,” and more.

“I know that not everyone gets to experience that kind of love, which is why I will always be forever grateful for the happily ever after I got to have with John – albeit for only 10 years,” she continued.

“John liked to say that I was his guardian angel but I think ‘soul mate’ is more accurate.”

Tahnee spoke of John’s courage in the face of a deadly disease and shared her admiration for his strength.

“For six and a half years, I watched him battle through a hideous cancer diagnosis, be delivered set back after set back, and still choose to act with courage and gratitude right until the very end,” she said.

“John may not be physically earth side anymore, but I know that the beautiful light of his soul – the one that radiated through that charming smile of his – is something I can look for when I need guidance and comfort.

“I will miss every single thing about John. The way he loved me, the way he lit up when he performed… and that big, cheeky grin that could brighten even the darkest of days. Mostly, I will miss the way he always managed to make me laugh – no matter the occasion or how inappropriate the joke.”

After thanking their loved ones, she signed off with a simple, heartfelt message.

“Until we meet again John, I love you,” she said.

At the time, her post was met with an outpouring of grief and love from friends, family, and fans of Johnny’s.

Lynne McGranger, Johnny’s close friend and former Home & Away co-star, shared kind words in the comments.

“Just beautiful Tahnee. Your grace and strength are extraordinary,” Lynne wrote. “We love you dearly and we’re always here for you. Be kind to yourself darling and always reach out if you need to. Or even if you don’t.”

Fellow Home & Away star Andrew Morley wrote: “So beautiful. Here for you in Melb if you ever need anything.”

On her Instagram page, Ada Nicodemou shared another tribute to Johnny.

“Fair well our beautiful friend, fly free and rest in peace. We will always remember your energy and your massive heart, and of course the dance moves,” she wrote.