How the “helper’s high” can lead to a longer, happier life 

If you have ever donated to a charity, paid forward a coffee or left someone a tip and felt like you were on a high after the act, it turns out you’re not alone. The somewhat euphoric feeling of doing good without asking for anything in return is referred to as the ‘helper’s high’.

And if you’re looking to lead a fulfilling, rewarding life, then keep seeking out that high. Because it turns out doing things for others, even just in a monetary sense, is what is leading the charge in fulfilment.

But how does an altruistic move make you feel so rewarded? And can the effects last a lifetime?

The benefits of altruism

When setting out to make an altruistic move, you’re almost certainly not thinking about yourself. But in making a charitable, altruistic donation, you might even see some surprising benefits too, in some cases it might even contribute to a longer life.

Yes, it sounds unbelievable, but the ‘helper’s high’ is a phenomenon that many people experience after giving charitably. Linked to your brain’s release of feel-good hormones (such as endorphins and serotonin), people who give charitably not only feel a sense of personal fulfilment but also experience enhanced wellbeing, increased mood and energy. All of which can support a healthier, happier life.

Charitable giving

But how do you choose which charity to donate to? Throughout your life, you likely have come across a few charities you strongly believe in. For example, Cancer Council is one that touches almost every Australian.

Every year, more than 138,000 Australians are diagnosed with cancer, with almost 1 in 2 being diagnosed by the age of 85. The statistics are staggering and rising. Choosing to donate will ensure that adequate funding is available for necessary research for the detection and treatment of cancer.

Writing your Will

When writing your Will, you’ll likely think to leave your assets and estate to your loved ones. What you might not already know is that you can continue your charitable giving through a donation in your Will.

Also known as a bequest, this charitable gift in your Will can be a monetary amount, a specific asset, a percentage of your estate or the residual value of your estate (the amount left over after everything else has been settled).

When making your estate plans, it’s advisable to work with a financial advisor to ensure your charitable endeavours align with your financial strategy. Additionally, seek advice from legal counsel to verify that your wishes are compliant with Australian law.

Including a charitable donation in your Will is a simple process that allows your values to continue through a lasting legacy. Leaving a gift in your Will, will ensure ongoing support for those who need it most, while also making sure that your loved one’s security is never compromised.