EXCLUSIVE: The potted plants Charlie Albone says are ACTUALLY low maintenance…

There’s something reassuring about a potted plant that’s low maintenance. No fuss and no sprawling garden beds – just a simple container, a bit of care and something green to quietly elevate a space.
If you choose well, they’ll reward you without demanding much in return.
Editor’s Pick: Earth-toned planters and potholders
Ikea HONUNGSPLAM Pot
$25 at Ikea
Temple & Webster Potholder
$69.95 at Templeandwebster
Classic Home and Garden Planter
$22.74 at Amazon
Adairs Arizona Chocolate Plant Stand in Tall
$99.99 at Adairs
1. Devil’s Ivy
First up, there’s Pothos (Devil’s Ivy), which might just be the easiest plant you’ll ever own.
Trailing, forgiving and almost indestructible, it thrives in a range of light conditions and copes well if you forget to water it now and then.
I love letting it spill from a shelf or hanging pot, softening a space with its cascading vines.
It’s perfect for beginners or anyone who wants some greenery minus the stress.
2. Jade
The Jade plant is another classic, boasting thick leaves, a compact shape, and the ability to handle neglect better than most.
It’s ideal for pots because it doesn’t outgrow its space too quickly. Place it in a bright spot, water sparingly, and it will happily tick along for years – often becoming more characterful with age.
3. Mistletoe Cactus
For a softer, trailing look outdoors, Rhipsalis (often called Mistletoe Cactus) is a great choice. It offers a unique look with fine, cascading stems that create a relaxed, slightly wild feel.
Best grown as a spillover plant in a hanging basket, it prefers a sheltered position with filtered light rather than harsh sun – making it perfect for under eaves or a covered patio.
Water lightly but regularly and ensure you plant it in a well-draining pot.
4. Geraniums
For a pop of colour, you can’t go wrong with the Geranium. They’re resilient, cheerful and flower generously for much of the year.
Whether in classic reds, soft pinks or crisp whites, they bring instant life to a balcony or doorstep. Give them full sun, well-drained soil and occasional feeding to keep those bright blooms coming.
5. Philodendrons
Philodendrons are another indoor favourite, especially the heart-leaf varieties. They offer a lush, tropical look but are surprisingly low-maintenance.
Give them bright, indirect light and water only when the top of their soil feels dry. Like Pothos, they can both trail or climb, making them incredibly versatile for styling around your home.
6. Peace Lily
For indoors, it’s hard to go past the Peace Lily. It’s one of those clever plants that tells you exactly what it needs. Leaves drooping? It’s thirsty – give it a drink.
Its glossy green foliage and soft white flowers bring a calm, fresh feel to any room and it’s happy in low to moderate light.
Don’t stress about giving it constant attention – just keep its soil lightly moist and leaves out of direct sun.
7. Prickly Pear
Outdoors, lazy low-maintenance gardening really comes into its own, and the spineless Prickly Pear is a stand-out – both hardy and drought-tolerant.
It thrives in full sun and needs very little water once established, making it perfect for sunny courtyards or balconies where you want high impact with zero effort.