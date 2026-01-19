EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Albone’s favourite flowers that grow well together

Ever wondered why some gardens just look better than others? There never seems to be an obvious explanation as to why – but there is, and it has all to do with the types of flowers you grow.
The composition of certain plants together can really give your garden a designer touch, and it doesn’t just happen by chance.
The trick is simple – choose plants that thrive in the same conditions.
A sun lover planted next to something that prefers dappled shade will always struggle, no matter how artfully you arrange them.
When you match plants with similar needs, they don’t just survive – they thrive.
Editor’s garden picks of the week:
Anko Stone Decking Tiles 4-Pack
$29 at Target
AKERBAR watering can, 5L
$19 at Ikea
Willow & Silk Vintage Decorative Goblet
$31.22 at Bigw
Gardeon Water Feature 4-Tier
$137 at Bigw
Study your garden’s space
Start by observing your space – how many hours of sun does it get? Does the soil dry out quickly?
Is it sandy, loamy or stubbornly clay?
Matching plants to their surrounds, and each other, is the foundation of harmonious planting.
Think about plant hydration
Don’t underestimate the importance of your plant’s moisture needs.
Group drought-tolerant varieties together so you’re not juggling watering schedules and keep thirstier blooms in the same patch so you can indulge them without guilt.
Consider a variety of flowers
Thinking about the growth habits of your greenery is also important.
Be sure to incorporate a variety of different shapes and forms – something upright, something grounded and perhaps a low growing plant or ground cover too.
This reflects the rule of three – the magic number in promoting balance and entertaining the eye.
Here are some of my favourite flowering combinations…
The types of flowers that grow best together
Kangaroo Paw, Scaevola & Swan River Daisy
These three are true sun lovers and cope brilliantly with sandy soil types.
The strong, upright kangaroo paw gives height, the scaevola softens edges with its trailing habit and Swan River daisies fill the gaps with clouds of cheerful colour.
Together they look effortless – and they’re magnets for pollinators.
Salvia, Gaura & Catmint
For a soft, meadow-like look, this trio is unbeatable.
Salvias provide structure with their upright flower spikes, gaura dances through them with airy butterfly-like blooms and catmint forms a fragrant silver cushion at the front.
All thrive in full sun and shrug off dry spells.
Tomatoes, Basil & Nasturtium
Not your traditional flower triplets but one of the most harmonious plant partnerships you can grow – and one of the most beautiful, too.
Tomatoes provide height and structure while basil thrives in the same warm and sunny conditions, and the scent helps disorientate pests.
Nasturtium rambles at their feet, bringing edible flowers, natural critter control and a cheerful pop of colour.
Together they create a productive, lively garden patch – companion planting magic.