EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Albone’s favourite flowers that grow well together

Ever wondered why some gardens just look better than others? There never seems to be an obvious explanation as to why – but there is, and it has all to do with the types of flowers you grow.

The composition of certain plants together can really give your garden a designer touch, and it doesn’t just happen by chance.

The trick is simple – choose plants that thrive in the same conditions.

A sun lover planted next to something that prefers dappled shade will always struggle, no matter how artfully you arrange them.

When you match plants with similar needs, they don’t just survive – they thrive.

Study your garden’s space

Start by observing your space – how many hours of sun does it get? Does the soil dry out quickly?

Is it sandy, loamy or stubbornly clay?

Matching plants to their surrounds, and each other, is the foundation of harmonious planting.

Companion planting brigs teamwork to the garden. (Image: supplied)

Think about plant hydration

Don’t underestimate the importance of your plant’s moisture needs.

Group drought-tolerant varieties together so you’re not juggling watering schedules and keep thirstier blooms in the same patch so you can indulge them without guilt.

Consider a variety of flowers

Thinking about the growth habits of your greenery is also important.

Be sure to incorporate a variety of different shapes and forms – something upright, something grounded and perhaps a low growing plant or ground cover too.

This reflects the rule of three – the magic number in promoting balance and entertaining the eye.

Here are some of my favourite flowering combinations…

The types of flowers that grow best together