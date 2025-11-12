EXPERT ADVICE: Charlie Albone shares his tips on creating your own outdoor oasis

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Aussies love a good outdoor entertainment area. It may be a play date with schoolmates, a leisurely cocktail with friends upon an afternoon or a family feast over a hot coal barbecue.

However you like to entertain in the garden, having a well-planned space will make the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.

Transform your yard into an outdoor entertainment area with these top picks

Make sure it’s practical

Start by being realistic with how you use the space. Consider the amount of people you need to accommodate and plan for that.

There is no need for a seating arrangement that fits 20 when you may only have one gathering with that many people once in a blue moon. Use the space wisely and it won’t be wasted.

Design with intention

Consider how you would like to use the space in a dream scenario. Do you want an outdoor lounge for pre-dinner drinks, moving on to an alfresco dining experience under scented vines? Then a nightcap by an open fire pit? Dream big but ensure you have the space to pull it off.

Think of the experience of using the space. From harvesting herbs for a marinade through to cleaning up at the end of the night, and try to include as many elements as possible.

By working to scale on a plan, you can consider all options and make sure they fit before even lifting a shovel.

Create your dream al fresco dining set up by designing with intention (Credit: Supplied )

Adapt your furniture to the space

Breakout zones work well to keep your garden and the experience exciting, and don’t have to take up too much valuable space.

Bench seats provide intimate conversation while simple bar tops on railings allow views to be taken in. Tables that extend and stackable chairs will allow you to bring in more people as they arrive.

Don’t neglect flora

It’s easy to get carried away with ‘usable’ space but don’t forget the plants. If you pave everything to allow for more furniture, the space will feel lifeless and void of atmosphere.

Large garden beds will give a sense of depth to the garden, masking boundaries and making the space feel larger. Trees can provide canopy that make a space feel intimate.

Section your space into different entertaining areas. (Credit: Supplied)

Keep it lit

Lighting will be your best friend when entertaining outdoors, giving you a whole new feel to the garden as the sun dips.

It’s important to have one zone for practical elements such as pathways, steps and cooking stations.

The second zone should be for drama, allowing you to create shadows and textures from your plants. My number one tip is to never shine lights at eye height for comfort.

