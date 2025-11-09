EXCLUSIVE: The secret to Charlie Albone and Juliet Love’s long-lasting romance

Working with a partner might spell disaster for most, but not for Charlie Albone and Juliet Love!

The couple first met making the 2009 TV show, The Party Garden, and they’ve now teamed up again on a new project, The Living Edit, in a full-circle moment.

“We met working together, so it sort of feels very natural for us,” Juliet tells New Idea.

While Charlie and Juliet are both part of the Better Homes and Gardens cast, the reality is that the couple only see each other on set once or twice a year.

Charlie Albone and Juliet Love have been married for 15 years and have teamed up on another project together. (Credit: Supplied)

“Our shoots are on very different days and at very different locations,” Charlie explains. “It’s nice to know what the other one is doing, but we don’t really work together. So, with The Living Edit, we’ve been in each other’s pockets!”

The Living Edit sees the couple reveal their secrets to a happy home and garden in a free, weekly newsletter. And the best part? Their tips will hardly take you any time at all!

“The idea is that people receive this free, weekly email with lots of tips and ideas that they can action over the weekend,” Juliet explains.

With sons Hartford and Leo, and a menagerie of animals, Charlie and Juliet are more aware than most about the struggles of balancing everything in a hectic home.

“We’re in the thick of it as well! We have two boys and ahouse full of animals. We have two dogs, our older son has a lizard, and the other has four fish tanks,” Juliet says with a laugh.

Charlie met Juliet on a TV show after moving to Australia from the UK. (Credit: Instagram)

With The Living Edit adding even more to their load, the biggest obstacle Juliet and Charlie have had to overcome is spending quality time together.

“It does come with its challenges, working together and living together, but you listen to each other and have a mutual respect for each other’s work,” Juliet explains.

“And I think we lift each other up. We will quite often encourage each other in what we’re doing, and I really appreciate that from Charlie. He’s very good at encouraging me, so that’s important too.”

Having just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, Charlie and Juliet are as strong as ever. But what’s the secret to their long-lasting union?

“He’s learnt, you just agree with me,” Juliet jokes, as Charlie happily nods, saying, “Happy wife, happy life, and all that!”

The couple now share two sons, Leo, 12, and Hartford, 10. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s funny, it’s going to sound corny, but I still feel like it’s quite new, which is amazing. You can’t ask for more than that after 15 years,” Juliet gushes.

Even though they are busier than ever, Juliet and Charlie have already got their eye on their next joint project – if they can find the time.

“Eventually, if we ever have time, we’d love to develop some products for the home, with sort of an eco-friendly skew,” she dishes.

