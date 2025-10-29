EXPERT ADVICE: Charlie Albone shares his stylish hack to landscaping for privacy

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

When I design a garden, the first thing on the list is privacy – there’s no fun in designing a garden that won’t be used because you feel overlooked, uncomfortable, or have an unsightly view. And the secret to landscaping for privacy?

It all starts in the planning stage, so when you’re setting out your key areas, think about what spaces you’ll be using the most and position those away from sight lines and offending noises such as busy roads.

Shield your backyard in style with these sleek panels

Lower levels seclude

If you can manipulate the levels, having a sunken courtyard is an excellent way to feel secluded and private.

The lower level helps to cut out noise and any nosy neighbours, but also adds a sense of atmosphere to really elevate the space.

In the warmer months, this can be a quiet seating area, and when the temperature drops, you can easily transform it into the perfect fire pit space.

Screens can shield

Built structures are great as they give solid blocking from over-the-fence observers, but can be very expensive, require approvals, and can cut out a lot of light.

Designer screen panels will give a similar effect by obstructing sight lines but still allowing some light to come in.

Some can even create patterned shadows, which can add a textural element to a garden design.

Feel free to get creative with feature walls in the garden. (Credit: Supplied)

Hedges will buffer

Plants will be your best friend when it comes to screening out neighbours, roads, ugly buildings, and unwanted views, as they not only screen out offending items, but they also improve the aesthetic within the garden space.

Hedges, both formal and informal, help buffer sight and sound, and depending on the variety you choose, can be small, medium, or large.

I love the native lilli pilli as it’s fast growing, can be clipped into a formal shape, or left to spread for something a bit more naturalistic.

Trees create barriers

Trees are also a less structured way to block out parts of a view with their canopy, offering a natural barrier.

Evergreen magnolias make a great choice as they are slow growing and can be pruned, so they won’t quickly take over.

The native banksia is also great for screening and has the added benefit of feeding native wildlife with its flowers.

Well-maintained hedges can make a huge difference! (Credit: Supplied)

Water drowns noise

If you want something upright in growth so as not to obstruct too much of a view, look for fastigiate varieties like the Spartan Juniper.

If you have a noisy spot that’s really disturbing your chill-out vibes, add in a water feature – it will make a world of difference.

Burbling water in a simple pot or flowing over an urn will help to diffuse offending noises and can be retrofitted to any garden with ease.

