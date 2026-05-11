EXCLUSIVE: The surprising plants that are poisoning your pets, Charlie Albone warns

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I’m a lover of pets. I have two dogs, a cat, a bearded dragon, a pond in the front garden and four fish tanks in the house, so keeping all the animals safe is high on my priority list – even out in the garden.

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I’m also a plant lover, so getting the two to coexist takes a little bit of planning as some plants can be toxic to pets, particularly dogs and cats, and some of them might surprise you.

Scroll down to find out about which garden plants to avoid, and how to protect your pets from the pesky poisons.

Editor’s Picks: Garden protection for pets

1. Lillies

Lillies are a big ‘no’ for cats. (Credit: Supplied)

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One of the most common is lilies – and this is a serious one, especially for cats.

Even a small amount, whether it’s pollen, leaves or water from a vase, can cause severe kidney damage.

They’re undeniably elegant, but if you’ve got cats, they’re best avoided altogether.

2. Azaleas & Rhododendrons

Don’t let the bright pink hues fool you. (Credit: Supplied)

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Azaleas and rhododendrons are another favourite in many gardens, loved for their bright, showy flowers.

But they contain toxins that can affect a pet’s digestive system and, in more serious cases, their heart.

Even nibbling a few leaves can cause vomiting, drooling or lethargy.

3. Oleander

Avoid this plant around pets. (Credit: Supplied)

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Then there’s oleander, often used as a hardy screening plant. It’s incredibly tough, thrives in harsh conditions… and every part of it is toxic.

Leaves, flowers, stems – even the smoke from burning the prunings can be harmful.

It’s one of those plants that looks innocent but really demands caution.

4. Sago Palm

While incredibly stylish, these palms raise the risk of sever liver damage in pets. (Credit: Supplied)

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Sago palm is another one to watch out for, especially in architectural landscaped gardens.

It has a strong look, but it’s highly toxic if ingested.

The seeds are particularly dangerous and can cause severe liver damage in pets.

5. Daffodils & Tulips

These pretty flowers can cost your dog an upset stomach. (Credit: Supplied)

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Closer to the ground, you’ll often find daffodils and tulips, especially in cooler climates.

These bulbs contain compounds that can irritate a pet’s mouth and stomach if dug up and chewed.

Dogs, in particular, love to dig – and bulbs can be an unexpected risk sitting just below the surface.

6. Hydrangeas & Ivy

While not the most dangerous, these garden favourites can cause a lot of discomfort to a furry friend. (Credit: Supplied)

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Even some everyday favourites like hydrangeas and ivy can cause mild to moderate reactions if eaten.

Usually it’s irritation, vomiting or discomfort – not always life-threatening, but still, something you’d rather avoid.