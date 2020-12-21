Dan Macpherson (left) and Zoe Ventoura (right) called it quits earlier this month after five years of marriage. Getty

And while Dan nor Zoe, 39, have made any indication that a third party was involved in the break-up, some fans believe they may have already moved on.

“New partner’s name will emerge shortly,” said one commentator.

“Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority ❤" wrote Dan and Zoe as they announced they had separated. Instagram

The former couple, who are notoriously private, took to Instagram earlier this month to post a matching photo and caption to announce the sad news of their split.

“With the greatest respect for each other, Dan and I have separated,” former Packed To The Rafters star Zoe wrote.

“Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority ❤

“We ask for your respect and will be making no further comment.”

Former Neighbours star Daniel shared an identical caption with Zoe’s name in place of his own.

The couple met and fell in love after meeting on the set of Wild Boys in 2011. Channel Seven

The couple met and fell in love on the set of Channel Seven drama Wild Boys in 2011.

They secretly tied the knot in Noosa – the same place the actor proposed - four years later and recently moved back to Australia from LA.

In a rare interview about his family life in May, Dan spoked on Samantha Gash’s podcast about the struggles of balancing parenthood with work demands.

During the podcast, Dan confessed that Austin hadn’t even been born when he made the decision to jet off to Ireland for work.

They tied the knot in Noosa in 2015. Supplied

“That was even a harder conversation to have,” Dan said, reflecting on his choice to leave pregnant Zoe at home while he flew overseas to work on a project.

“Thankfully I have a very understanding wife when I rang up and said, ‘Hey I think I might have got this job’, having told her that I was going to take at least three months off to come home and recover from seven months away and be there as a husband and as a new father,” he said.

“Thankfully I have someone in my life who understands the way I think and is open to that and it’s all working out.”