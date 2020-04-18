Wills and Kate have hinted that they may be contacting Harry and Meghan for Archie's first birthday. BBC

"It's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other.

"So we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other."

She then joked: "It can be quite hectic, I won't lie, with a two-year-old, who is always trying to take the phone away."

Prince William chimed in: "He sees the red button and always seems to want to press the red button."



The royal couple said the entire royal family are in contact via video chat. BBC

The news comes after claims Harry and Meghan - who just moved to Los Angeles - were forced to cancel first birthday plans for Archie, after it was revealed the LA lockdown measures have been extended.

Last Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that the stay-at-home order would be extended through May 15, which will no-doubt affect Archie’s birthday on May 6.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

According to Mail Online, a source claimed Harry and Meghan had been hoping to throw a combined welcome to L.A. and first birthday bash, but the lockdown has quashed their plans.

Harry and Meghan were forced to cancel Archie's first birthday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

As a result, the royal couple will now have to settle for a more low-key affair at their mystery home in the City of Angels, after making the transition from Canada.