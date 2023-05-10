Here's every way Aussies can watch Eurovision 2023. Getty

Or you’ll be able to stream Eurovision 2023 whenever you like on SBS On Demand from the following dates and times:

Semi Final 1: Wednesday 10 May at 12pm AEST

Semi Final 2: Friday 12 May at 12pm AEST

Grand Final: Sunday 14 May at 3pm AEST

Alternatively, Australians can stream the Eurovision song contest live via Eurovision’s official YouTube channel.

What channel is Eurovision 2023 on?

If you’re wanting to watch Eurovision on free-to-air, you can watch it on the SBS channel.

Where can I watch Eurovision 2023 for free?

Australians can watch Eurovision for free on SBS, SBS On Demand (if they sign up for a free account) or YouTube.

What time is Eurovision 2023 Australia?

The Semi Final 1 will begin on Wednesday May 10 at 5:00am AEST. The Semi Final 2 will begin on Friday May 12 at 5:00am AEST. And the Grand Final will begin on Sunday May 14 at 5:00am AEST.

Voyager will represent Australia in Eurovision 2023. Instagram

Can Australians vote in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Yes! Australian viewers will need to tune into the LIVE broadcast of the Semi Finals and the Grand Final and can then vote by following the voting prompts that appear on screen.

Who is representing Australia in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Perth synth-metal band Voyager will represent Australia in Eurovision 2023. Voyager - made up of vocalist and keytarist Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, drummer Ash Doodkorte and bass guitarist Alex Canion - will enter with their song Promise.