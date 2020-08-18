"My childhood neighbours hated my singing voice - but who's having the last laugh now!" teases Wizard in his first clue Network Ten

Who is Wizard?

Since the first clue was dropped for Wizard ("My childhood neighbours hated my singing voice - but who's having the last laugh now!"), viewers have been spellbound by the secret star’s performances.

Many viewers jumped on the addition of the word “Neighbours”, suggesting that Wizard could be a former cast member on the iconic Aussie soap Neighbours, with popular guesses including Jason Donovan, Alan Fletcher, Dean Geyer and Guy Pearce.

Many fans believe Wizard to be The X Factor's Isiah Firebrace (pictured). Getty

However, other fans are completely convinced that Wizard could actually be The X Factor winner and Eurovision star Isiah Firebrace after a telling comment by his father in a past interview.

“Wayne Firebrace said his son started singing at church when he was three, although the neighbours did not always appreciate his natural talent,” the ABC reported in 2017.

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 global crisis, international judge Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was instead replaced by comedian Urzila Carlson. All other judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no rest for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the talented TV personality is back fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights a week. And if you didn’t think he was busy enough – never fear, he’s hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the other nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Network Ten.