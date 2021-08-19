From her intense hatred (or love?) of pilots, to her 'hand on heart' confessions of never recalling things she's said, Stephanie Lynch has been one of the most intriguing characters of The Bachelor so far.
WATCH BELOW: Steph Lynch's "last hurrah" on The Bachelor
Much like the rest of her time in the house, Steph's exit from the show was nothing short of iconic.
After Jimmy confronted her about rumours that she still had feelings for her ex, Steph stormed out of the cocktail party - but not without some parting words.
"I’m very happy to leave," she bluntly told Jimmy when asked if she saw any potential for them.
Fans of the show of course couldn't get enough of the whole situation, and immediately took to Twitter share their reactions.
After the episode aired, Stephanie took to Instagram to share her own take on the scene, where she began with: "It should be illegal to look this good while crying."
"Hard to believe it wasn't me at the end, I know... Thank you to everyone who supported my journey and came along with me for the ride - family, friends & strangers alike," she said.
"Big props (ha ha geddit) to my pilot friends for tolerating my non-stop slander of the profession hahaha (I love you all, truly). Thanks @thebachelorAU for having me - it's certainly been an experience I won't forget anytime soon! Back to Azeroth I go.."
