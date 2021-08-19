WATCH BELOW: Steph Lynch's "last hurrah" on The Bachelor

From her intense hatred (or love?) of pilots, to her 'hand on heart' confessions of never recalling things she's said, Stephanie Lynch has been one of the most intriguing characters of The Bachelor so far.

Much like the rest of her time in the house, Steph's exit from the show was nothing short of iconic.

After Jimmy confronted her about rumours that she still had feelings for her ex, Steph stormed out of the cocktail party - but not without some parting words.

"I’m very happy to leave," she bluntly told Jimmy when asked if she saw any potential for them.

Fans of the show of course couldn't get enough of the whole situation, and immediately took to Twitter share their reactions.