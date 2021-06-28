Australian Survivor is gearing up for what's anticipated to be its most exciting season yet, introducing its new theme of Brains V Brawn.
WATCH BELOW: First look at Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn
Channel 10 released the first look of the season earlier this year, and we can expect to see the strongest and most strategic minds go head-to-head in the harsh Australian outback, as they fight for the winning title of Australian Survivor 2021.
The new season will also have a new location, with filming having taken place in the outback of North West Queensland.