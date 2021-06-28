Australian Survivor is gearing up for what's anticipated to be its most exciting season yet, introducing its new theme of Brains V Brawn.

Channel 10 released the first look of the season earlier this year, and we can expect to see the strongest and most strategic minds go head-to-head in the harsh Australian outback, as they fight for the winning title of Australian Survivor 2021.

The new season will also have a new location, with filming having taken place in the outback of North West Queensland.

Jonathan LaPaglia has returned to host the new season, and while the full line-up hasn't been revealed yet in full, the network has been slowly rolling out the cast for this year.

So, while we also wait for an exact premiere date, here’s everything we know about Australian Survivor cast so far.