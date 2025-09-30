Your body will thank you for investing in these ergonomic chairs

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Most of us would probably consider chairs to be one of the least exciting items of furniture in the office or home. After all, it’s just something to sit in, right?

Wrong. A well-designed chair can support you in ways you couldn’t even begin to imagine. It can support your posture, reduce fatigue and make marathon Zoom or Teams calls feel less like torture.

Ergonomic chairs have come a long way from the bulky, squeaky chairs we’ve seen in the past. These newer designs are smart, sleek and adaptable — and some might even call them sexy.

So whether you’re a work-from-home warrior or simply want a chair you can sit it without back pain (don’t we all), here are some of the best ergonomic chairs on the market.

Ergo Pro 2.0 from $595 at Recess The Ergo Pro 2.0 offers full adjustability — from depth, armrests, tilt, and lumbar support — so it molds more precisely to your body. With its breathable mesh and sleek lines, it combines serious ergonomic performance with modern style. Colours: Sandstone, Night, Red Earth, Storm Cloud, Full Moon. Key features: Eight easy to use ergonomic adjustments

Lumbar support

Breathable and hand woven mesh backrest

BIFMA rated ergonomics for 8+ hours of continuous use

Built to support up to 130kg comfortably Shop Now

OOS Living Elena High Back Fabric Seat Ergonomic Office Chair from $399 at Myer The Elena High Back Ergonomic Office Chair combines a cushioned fabric seat with a supportive high-back design to encourage better posture during long hours at your desk. With adjustable height and tilt functions, it balances everyday comfort with ergonomic practicality. Colours: Black. Key features: 3D Adjustable headrest and lower lumbar support

120kg weight rating

BIFMA and TUV certified

36 months limited warranty Shop Now

Ergohuman Ultra Mesh Office Chair from $699 at Temple & Webster Sleek and flexible, the Ergohuman Ultra Mesh allows micro-adjustments to seat, back, headrest, and tilting tension, and is draped in a ventilated mesh that keeps things cool. It’s a premium, full-feature workhorse for those who demand serious ergonomic control. Colours: Black, Grey. Key features: Single lever mechanism allows to operate more functions using fewer buttons

Flexible lumbar support automatically adjusts according to one’s body weight

5D adjustable armrests for enhanced flexibility

Backrest can be adjusted to 4 positions

Meets the requirements of ANSI/BIFMA Shop Now

Lifespan Fitness DM9 Ergonomic Mesh High Back Office Chair from $506 at Myer The DM9 is an Aussie-friendly high-back mesh chair with adjustable lumbar support and tilt lock, designed to slice through the mid-week slump. Its solid build and breathable mesh make it a dependable day-after-day performer. Colours: Black. Key features: Ridge-shaped bionic back rest with durable mesh back

Height adjustable lumbar with U-shaped support

Class 5 waterproof and Class 6 oil resistance

BIFMA certified

10 year warranty Shop Now

Ergo Chair from $445 at Recess The Recess Ergo Chair is a more streamlined sibling to the Pro, offering six intuitive adjustments and padded lumbar support in a minimalist shell. It’s ideal for those who want smart ergonomics minus the overcomplication. Colours: Slate, Eucalypt, Full Moon, Night. Key features: Six simple & easy to use ergonomic adjustments

Padded and rotational lumbar support

BIFMA rated ergonomics for 6-8 hours of comfortable work

Tool-free and quick assembly

Lifetime warranty Shop Now

Artiss Ergonomic Office Chair from $254.95 at Myer The Artiss Ergonomic Office Chair delivers essential support through its high-back frame and padded seat, letting you sit comfortably through long work or study sessions without compromising posture. With tilt and height adjustments built in, it’s an everyday ergonomic chair that works with your routine, not against it. Colours: Grey. Key features: 135kg weight support

90 to 135 degrees recline

3D multi-function PP armrests

1 year warranty Shop Now

What make a chair ergonomic? An ergonomic chair is build to support the natural curves of your spine, while also allowing multiple adjustments to reduce pressure on your joints during long periods of sitting. How many hours is it safe to sit in an ergonomic chair? Most ergonomic chairs will have a guide as to how long you can sit comfortably in the chairs, however it is always best to aim to stand or walk frequently throughout. What fabric should my ergonomic chair be? The fabrication of your chair is completely up to your preference (and climate). Mesh offers breathability so is great for warmer places, while a padded fabric with cushioning offers more softness.