When the Princess of Wales completed her course of preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis last year, she said afterward that she now had a “new perspective” on life, and that she was especially grateful for “love and being loved”.

Advertisement

With family being all important to Kate, 43, it’s no wonder she allegedly reached out, again, to her brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, in the hope of finally reconciling their families.

With Prince Harry, 40, back in London in early April to appeal the downgrading of his security, Kate “wouldn’t have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him”, a source says.

Kate Middleton (right) is set to play peacemaker between brothers Harry and William. (Credit: Getty)

According to the UK’s Heat magazine, Kate is quite “desperate” to heal her husband, the Prince of Wales’, rift with his younger brother before “it’s too late”.

Advertisement

The importance of building a bridge between Prince William, 42, and Harry, who Kate was once especially close to, was further highlighted when King Charles, 76, was hospitalised earlier this month as a result of his ongoing cancer treatment.

“The King’s declining health makes the brothers’ estrangement all the more tragic,” Heat reported.

With Wills out of the country last week – he took Prince George, 11, to Paris to watch Aston Villa compete in a Champions League soccer match on April 9 – the perfect opportunity presented itself for Kate to have a conversation with her brother-in-law.

While it’s not known if Harry took up Kate’s offer, our source says “Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn’t have wasted this chance to speak to him.”

Advertisement

“Life is too short for a family feud,” says our insider source. (Credit: Getty)

Harry is anxious to overturn the decision to revoke his UK security so that he can “safely” bring his children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, back to his home country at some point.

Our source says Kate has always been saddened by the fact her kids – George, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six – don’t know their US-based cousins.

“After everything she’s been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud,” says our source.

Advertisement

Harry will no doubt have welcomed Kate’s overture, our source adds, but William will take some persuading.

“Kate won’t give up. She’ll do everything in her power to unite the family,” says the source.