Riana has been super-successful on SAS Australia thus far.

Not only is Riana very dedicated to her career as a Supercars Presenter, she’s also committed to her fitness and strength.

She completed her third Ironman triathlon in 2019, and also completed a major swim from Perth to Rottnest Island, a total of 21km.

The swim, which she did with her brother, was completed to raise funds for victims of flooding in Townsville, Queensland.

Answering a Q&A with Treball Active, she called the swim one of her biggest achievements at the time.

Riana features a heap of snaps on her social media of her very active life, showing herself running, cycling, swimming and doing lots of yoga.

Riana is super fit and active.

Her husband, Will Davison, is often along for the ride.

Riana Supercars driver Will for years prior to their engagement.

While it’s not too certain when they began dating, Riana has posted photos of them from as early as 2006.

“Just a couple of kids still having fun,” she captioned a picture of herself and Will in January, 2020.

While he was decked out in racing gear, she wore a sash reading ‘Miss V8 Supercar 2006’.

The pair tied the knot on January 17, 2020, at the time squeezing it in during their off-season.

"Just a couple kids still having fun."

However, they also managed to squeeze it in before COVID caused a delay on most weddings throughout the same year.

“We like to do things at speed, but this took a little time,” Will joked to Speedcafe.com.

“Things came together and it was time to do it. We had a terrific time over three days,” he continued.

“We are just enjoying a few days up north before we come home and prepare for the start of the season, and we are hoping to fire off to Europe for a couple of weeks later in the year,” he said.

Unfortunately, COVID would hit, meaning the pair are still yet to make it overseas for their prolonged honeymoon.

"We like to do things at speed, but this took a little time."

Despite her familial happiness early in the year, 2020 would eventually bring more sadness for Riana.

She lost her father, Paul Crehan, the following July.

She posted a carousel of images to her Instagram, writing “my heart is shattered and the pain I am feeling is something I didn’t know existed".

“You taught me about boating, fishing, how to drive tractors, the best way to eat mussels, how to listen to AC/DC as loud as possible, to always stand my ground but to always be polite,” Riana shared.

“You were the most generous person I have ever met, and I will miss your cheeky smiling face everyday.”

COVID has caused a lot of trouble for Riana and Will.

The loss saw Riana head home to Perth to be with her family, but she would soon return to her job with Supercars, that has her travelling the country alongside Will.

“Life changes so quickly and I have never been less in control of what’s happening,” she shared in August 2020, when she was gearing up to return to work.

“I look forward to seeing my Supercars family but leaving has never been so difficult. 2020 you are testing me hard but I am learning how strong we can be when we don’t have a choice,” she shared.

Riana faced further difficulties over the following months, given the strong border closures held in place by Western Australia’s state government, which prevented her from easily travelling to and from her hometown of Perth.

Instagram

When their border closure was continued further than anticipated into 2022, Riana took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself, her siblings and her mother at her father’s memorial.

“We just want to see our loved ones. We have missed Birthdays, Weddings, Births, Deaths and time,” she wrote.

“We have missed precious time. Time we will never get back. We have done what you asked. My question is what have you been doing?” she asked of the government.

Riana has since shared that she expects to be back in Perth soon, now that the borders are open, and that Supercars will be heading there in April.

"I look forward to seeing my Supercars family but leaving has never been so difficult."

Meanwhile, we’re watching her journey unfold on television.

We’ve seen Riana leap from a boat onto a helicopter, crawl through mud, complete tasks after being pepper-sprayed, win combat challenges, and abseil down a cliff – and we can’t wait to see what comes next!

