The insider tells New Idea “the Queen doesn’t trust that the Sussexes, Cambridges and Prince Charles will ever be able to sort out their differences on their own, so it’s time for professional help.”

However, there’s mounting concern that Meghan will refuse to attend, even though she’s a big fan of all types of hippy-dippy therapies.

“She could derail the whole thing,” the source adds.

While Harry and Meghan were initially required to be in the UK over the holiday period, the recent postponement of her court case may also see them opt out of travelling at all.

The 39-year-old is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for allegedly releasing a letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle in 2018.

The trial was due to start in London on January 11, with Meghan and her father expected to give evidence, but it was postponed on Thursday, following a private High Court hearing.

According to Express, High Court judge Mr Justice Warby said that the decision to postpone the case until at least September 2021 was primarily based on “confidential” reasons.

“The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn,” Mr Warby said.

“That means that the trial date of January 11 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn.”

