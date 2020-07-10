Prince Charles was seemingly left stunned and visually distressed when a British supermarket worker fainted in front of him during a recent meet and greet. Getty

Visually concerned for the man’s welfare, Charles then steps forward to offer assistance, as several bystanders rushed to help the supermarket worker.

Despite the intensity of his dramatic fall, the man came to seconds later and was helped back on his feet, so he could continue his conversation with the prince.

Charles and Duchess Camilla visited the supermarket distribution centre to thank staff who have kept the country’s vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old was on Thursday conducting a one-on-one chat with an unnamed worker at the Asda Distribution Centre in Bristol when the incident occurred. ITN/YouTube

Following the dramatic meet and greet, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall concluded their visit by unveiling a plaque to mark the special occasion.

"Thank you, thank you very much everybody. You deserve a stiff drink after all this," Charles reportedly told staff, according to Express.

The visit was just one of several duties Charles and Camilla have completed since beginning their transition back into real life after months in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shocking video footage shows the worker swaying erratically in front of the prince, who reaches out his arm to help the man as he falls to the ground, narrowly missing his head on a raised curb edge. ITN/YouTube

Attending the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital recently, the future King and his wife also greeted workers there and thanked them for their tireless efforts during the height of the pandemic.

In true Charles fashion, he greeted them not with the old handshake, which went out of fashion quick-smart over the past few months, but with a simple Namaste greeting, bowing eloquently to each worker as he and Camilla chatted to the employees.