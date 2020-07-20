Meghan Markle is plotting a comeback to the big screen – and, controversially, is said to be wooing disgraced Aussie writer/director Matthew Newton. Getty

The source continues: “Meghan has researched his story and as a vocal supporter for those suffering with mental health problems, she’s planning to meet up with Matthew in New York to see if they click professionally."

Some of her friends allegedly suspect there is a bit of an ulterior motive behind this strange move.

“Teaming up with Matthew and working on an edgy indie production would increase her cool status in Hollywood – something that so far is lacking.”

Meghan and Matt’s rumoured collaboration comes after the Aussie’s mum, showbiz icon Patti Newton, recently opened up about her son.

In fact, the wife of TV legend Bert, took to Instagram to reassure her followers that all was finally well with Matthew, announcing, “He’s happy”.

What’s more, an insider close to the family confirms the former actor is flourishing in his new life away from Australia.

“The past decade has been a tough road for the entire Newton family and, at times, there’s been an awful strain between Matthew and his parents,” says the source.

“But the recent years have marked such a change and a very different Matthew has come through it.”

