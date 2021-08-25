The judges were in shock after a performer nearly revealed their identity. Ten

After the Mullet finished their performance, they fell down on stage and the head of their costume completely fell off, revealing dark brown hair underneath.

Host Osher Günsberg rushed over to help hide the singer, and by some miracle, the celebrity managed to save their identity.

“I did not see a head at all you turned into a tortoise real quick,” Dave said.

The celebrity under the Mullet has dark brown hair. Ten

The blunder sent fans into an absolute frenzy, with many taking to the comments under the clip to guess the identity of the character.

"Mullet is Dipper surely," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

"I think Mullet is Dave O'Neil, no idea why I think this but I do," another tweeted.

Meanwhile, another suggested: "The fish [Mullet] is Jimmy Barnes."

Who is the Mullet? Ten

Despite all the speculation, as anyone who watched the show knows, you can never be sure who is singing until the mask comes off.

What we do know is that Osher has returned as this year's host, while Dannii and Dave will be joined by Urzila Carlson and Jackie O on the judging panel.

This season will also feature a virtual studio audience, though details of exactly what that will look like aren't clear yet.