Featured in the video are Liam's MAFS bride Georgia who can be heard laughing in the background, as well as other groom Johnny who says "don't post that" to Jason at the end of the video. Not, don't say that... don't post that.

Jason has since apologised for the awful video.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant's sexuality,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience,” he says.

Now, Johnny's bride Kerry has come out and given her thoughts on the whole ideal.

Speaking to Hit Hobart's Jimmy & Nath, Kerry revealed she is "never going to condone those comments"

She then went on to say, "What I was glad to see was Jason come out and apologise. [His comments] weren’t good, and they caused somebody a lot of hurt. I was glad to see Jason put his hand up, take some responsibility and apologise yesterday.’"

With regards to Johnny and Georgia's involvement in the footage, Kerry added: "They’ve gone to really great lengths to mend fences and move forward in their friendships with Liam – to the point where he was with us last week and we had an awesome dinner. It’s a shame that wasn’t mentioned yesterday.

"It’s been a lesson a lot of us have had to learn from watching this, that saying nothing can often be as harmful as saying the words."

Johnny and Kerry's relationship has recently been under fire as fans discovered that their chemistry may not have been so natural after all.

Kerry has given her reaction to Johnny's involvement in Jason's homophobic video. Channel Nine

According to Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast, a source has revealed that associate director Johnny is actually a PAID ACTOR who was asked by a Channel Nine producer to go on the show.

However, the podcast went on to reveal that, even though Johnny did initially go on the show as an act, he actually ended up really falling for Kerry and the couple are still together!

A friend of Johnny's told Megan, "I can confirm that Kerry and Johnny are still very much together.

"Johnny is actually an actor though, he was asked by a producer to go on the show and he did an audition; but, funnily enough, he and Kerry actually ended up working out."

Rumour has it that Johnny and Kerry are still together. Channel Nine

It seems as though, despite all the hurdles, Kerry and Johnny have made things work.

We wonder if Georgia and Liam have been able to do the same.

For a much easier road to love, sign up for eharmony.