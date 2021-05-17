Jake and Beck had a bumpy ride during their time on MAFS. Channel Nine

It didn't take long for the So Dramatic! podcast to confirm what everyone was thinking.

Host Megan Pustetto shared screenshots of Beck's post to her Instagram, writing, "Beck Zemek just posted this self reflection piece on Instagram... When approached for comment by So Dramatic! to see who the person who called her to confide in her was, she confirmed it was her ex-husband Jake Edwards’ ex Sophie Guidolin!"

Megan continued: "Whilst she couldn’t say what they discussed exactly, we can only assume it would have been about one thing 😅..."

After it was confirmed that Beck and Sophie had teamed up to chat about Jake, MAFS fans were not too happy about the way Beck handled herself.

Sophie confirmed that she and Jake are no longer dating just last week. Instagram

"So an ex rang another ex and then that ex put it all over Instagram. Really! What this shows is she is after another 5 minutes because a decent woman would of had the conversation and left it at that. Wouldn’t have had to put it up that she spoke to Sophie (we all knew who she was talking about)." an irate user commented on the post.

"Woman stick together but we don’t share our convos on social media . It’s disrespectful to Sophie." another penned.

"This is wildly inappropriate of her to share." a third added.

Jake and Beck may have just been the most incompatible MAFS relationship yet. Channel Nine

Sophie confirmed that she and Jake had ended their romance via Instagram, replying to comment from a fan who queried whether they were still together.

"no, his values & character certainly do not align with my own and I wish him all the best to get the help he needs." Sophie wrote.

Let's just hope each party's next relationship is much more fulfilling than Jake and Beck's drama-filled marriage.

